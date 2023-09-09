Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more details

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 10 is slated to release on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo TV, and its affiliated networks in Japan. Following its release in the country, the episode will be available for streaming on various platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Asia-One Asia's YouTube channel for the global audience.

The previous episode of Bleach TYBW saw Ichigo and his friends preparing to go to the Royal Palace, as Yoruichi Shihoin finally made her grand entry. Mayuri Kurotsuchi, on the other hand, appeared on the battlefield and introduced his 'Special Force' against Giselle's zombies. Since the episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, fans are excited for the release of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 10.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 10 will see Mayuri Kurotsuchi versus zombified Toshiro Hitsugaya

Release date, time, and streaming details

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 10, titled Marching Out The Zombies 2 is scheduled to be released next week, on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 11 pm JST in Japan. The episode will be broadcast on Tokyo TV, and other affiliated syndications in the country, after which it will be available for the global audience on multiple streaming platforms.

Fans from the USA can stream Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 10 exclusively on Hulu. The much-anticipated episode will also be available for streaming on Disney+ in countries including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and more.

Furthermore, ardent Bleach fans can also watch the next episode on Netflix. Additionally, individuals from South and South East can stream Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 10 on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel with an Ultra Membership subscription.

Here's a list of the release dates for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 10 as per different timezones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, September 16, 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, September 16, 9:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, September 16, 3:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, September 16, 4:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, September 16, 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, September 16, 10:30 am

Philippine Standard Time: Saturday, September 16, 10:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, September 16, 11:30 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, September 17, 12 am

A brief recap of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9

In the previous episode of Bleach TYBW, Ichigo Kurosaki appeared determined to bring back his friend, Uryu Ishida, even if it meant kicking some sense into him. To help him on his quest, Urahara Kisuke prepared a replica of the Shiba cannon, which could get them to the Royal Palace.

The episode also featured Yoruichi Shihoin, who was seen fulfilling a secret mission given by Urahara Kisuke. On the other side, the Quincy versus the Soul Reaper battle raged on, as Renji Abarai took on Bazz-B.

Giselle and zombified bambi (Image via Pierrot)

Elsewhere, Yumichika and Ikkaku had a hard time dealing with Giselle's zombie army. When Yumichika irked Giselle by calling her a man, the Sternritter called Zombified Bambietta Basterbine onto the battlefield. Bambietta then fired Reishi bombs, severely injuring them in the process.

Just then, Mayuri Kurotsuchi appeared and nullified Bambi's reishi bombs with his special device. He also unleashed four resurrected Arrancars, namely Dordoni, Cirucci, Luppi, and Charlotte to combat the Zombified Shinigamis. Finally, the episode ended shockingly with Toshiro Hitsugaya appearing as a Zombie.

What to expect in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 10

Toshiro as seen in the episode (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 10 will pick up from the events of the previous episode and see Mayuri Kurotsuchi using his bag of tricks against a Zombified Hitsugaya. For the sake of Seireitei, the 12th Division Captain will go to any extent. Additionally, if the next episode follows the source material, fans will see the Sternritter Pepe in action.

