The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 11, titled At The Cultural Festival With The Girl I Like, will be released on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo MX, MBS, and other local Japanese Networks. Additionally, the episode will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Ani-One Asia for global audiences.

The previous episode of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses saw several cute and intimate moments between the two lead characters, Kaede Komura and Ai Mie. For the first time, Komura wondered whether Ai truly liked him, as the latter flustered him with her cuteness throughout the episode. Thus, fans are waiting patiently for The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 11 to see what lies ahead in Kaede and Ai's relationship.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 11 will see Kaede and Ai preparing for the cultural festival

Release date and time, where to watch

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 11, titled At The Cultural Festival With The Girl I Like, is slated to be released on Tuesday, September 12, at 11 pm JST on numerous Japanese TV networks, such as MBS, Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, AT-X, and others.

Simultaneously, The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 11 will be available for streaming on the Crunchyroll platform. In addition, fans of the series can watch the next episode for free on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel with English subs.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 11 release date and times, according to the varying timezones and regions, are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: Tuesday, September 12, at 6 am

Central Standard Time: Tuesday, September 12, at 8 am

Eastern Standard Time: Tuesday, September 12, at 9 am

British Standard Time: Tuesday, September 12, at 2 pm

Central European Time: Tuesday, September 12, at 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Tuesday, September 12, at 7:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, September 12, at 10 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Tuesday, September 12, at 11:30 pm

A brief recap of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 10

In the previous episode of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, Someya, one of the classmates of Mie and Komura, saw the duo getting close to each other. Once Mie left, she asked Kaede whether they shared a kiss. At that time, a mutual friend of Kaede and Mie cleared the doubts.

However, this incident caused Komura to act slightly distant toward Mie because he didn't want the others to get any wrong impression of them. The episode also witnessed a series of cute moments between Kaede and Mie, as they went about their usual schedule at the school.

A clip from the episode (Image via GoHands)

Mie asked her friend whether he was free on Saturday so that she could talk to him. Moroever, she also asked Komura to do her hair for her, leading the protagonist to be flustered.

She also gave Komura multiple hints throughout the episode about her feelings. Moving onto the next segment, the students were seen preparing for the upcoming cultural festival. Since Kaede broke his gluestick, he went to get a new one, accompanied by Mie.

A clip from the episode (Image via GoHands)

At a vacant classroom, Mie asked Komura whether she could look at his face. Feeling embarrassed, Komura asked himself if he was indeed special to Mie. The episode concluded with a student questioning whether Mie and Komura kissed when they left the classroom.

What to expect in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 11

Ai Mie as seen in the episode (Image via GoHands)

According to the previews of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 11, Kaede and Mie will be preparing for the upcoming cultural festival at their school.

Fans can expect another sweet episode next week, with plenty of kawaii moments between the lovable duo, Kaede and Mie.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

