The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 10 is slated to release on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo MX, MBS, and other Japanese affiliated networks. International viewers can also find the upcoming episode of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses on Ani-one Asia and Crunchyroll.

The previous episode of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses was perhaps the best episode of the series in terms of Mie's character development. She realized she was being too reliant on Keade and likewise felt guilty. However, Kaede confessed that he liked being relied on. Through a turn of events, Mie finds out that Komura might have feelings for her. Now that the story has a new development, fans cannot wait to see The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 10.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 10 might see Mie forgetting her glasses once again

Release date and where to watch

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 10, titled The Girl I Like Had A Request, is set to be released on Tuesday, September 5, at 11 pm JST on various Japanese networks, including Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X, MBS, and others.

The episode will be streamed simultaneously on Crunchyroll. Moreover, the global audience can also check out The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 10 for free on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel with English subtitles.

The release date and times for The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 10 according to varying timezones are here as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: Tuesday, September 5, 6 am

Central Standard Time: Tuesday, September 5, 8 am

Eastern Standard Time: Tuesday, September 5, 9 am

British Standard Time: Tuesday, September 5, 2 pm

Central European Time: Tuesday, September 5, 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Tuesday, September 5, 7:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, September 5, 10 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Tuesday, September 5, 11:30 pm

A brief recap of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 9

The previous episode of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses saw Komura and his friends joining Mie's group for the school field trip to the Museum. Since Kaede Komura was worried that Mie might forget her glasses again, the latter promised to bring a spare of glasses.

Unfortunately, she broke her first pair of glasses and mistakenly brought fake glasses she purchased during a trip. However, she had Komura by her side, who assisted her throughout the field trip. Somehow, she felt terrible about being reliant on Kaede all the time, which is why she didn't want to cause him any trouble.

Ai and Kaede (Image via GoHands)

The episode also saw Mie getting lost her way during the field trip. Eventually, Komura managed to find her, after which she burst into tears. The protagonist then comforted her and confessed that he liked being depended on. He also loved that Mie forgets her glasses now and then, as it gives him an impetus to help her all the time.

The next day at school, Mie learned that her friend, Asuka, has a crush on a boy. She questioned the concept of romance and wondered if she would ever understand the feelings of love. Just then, she bumped into Komura, who exhibited a similar expression to that of Asuka, which led Mie to believe that perhaps Komura might have feelings for her.

What to expect in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 10

A preview Image of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 10 (Image via GoHands)

From the previews of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 10, it can be presumed that the episode would focus on Mie and Kaede once again, who would find themselves in an awkward situation.

The preview at the end of episode 9 suggested that Mie would once again forget to bring her glasses to school, so she would move her face too close to Komura to talk. Unfortunately, Someya, one of their friends, would misunderstand it as a kiss. So, the next episode of the anime might see slight drama with a dash of fun.

