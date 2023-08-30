Pluto manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Experience Naoki Urasawa's reimagining of Osamu Tezuka's Astro Boy in the captivating Pluto manga series. Immerse yourself in a tale of thrill, excitement, and murder mystery, brilliantly written and illustrated by Urasawa, with co-author Takashi Nagasaki.

The narrative of Pluto depicts a dystopian world where man and machines co-exist. However, this peaceful co-existence is threatened by a series of murders of people and robots. Gesicht, a top-ranked European detective, is assigned to investigate these murders.

Pluto manga has inspired an anime slated to release on October 26, 2023, under the production of Studio M2. That's why some fans want to read the manga beforehand and enjoy the anime on the premiere date.

Fans can delve into the Pluto manga in English through Viz Media, which offers all eight volumes of the series for purchase under the title Pluto: Urasawa X Tezuka. Each digital volume is priced at $12.99 and can be acquired via Viz Media or local bookstores.

Pluto manga has eight volumes containing 65 individual chapters

Where to read

Notably, Pluto manga was serialized in Shogakuan's Seinen Manga Magazine, Big Comic Original, from 2003 to 2009. All 65 Urasawa's manga series chapters have been collected into eight tankobon volumes. Later on, Viz Media acquired the rights to release the manga in English in North America.

What to expect in Pluto manga

A still from the anime trailer (Image via Studio M2)

As previously mentioned, the plot of Pluto manga follows the Europol robot detective, Gesicht, who needs to investigate a series of murders of human beings and robots.

As the plot thickens, Gesicht realizes that a robot is responsible for all these murders. He also finds out that the prime targets of this killer are the seven great robots of the world, capable of mass destruction.

Pluto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio M2)

The dystopian world of Pluto sees the co-existence of human beings and robots. However, the havoc caused by this mysterious killer has destabilized the peace, and it's up to Gesicht to solve this entire mess.

Overall, the plot of Pluto centers on a dystopian and futuristic world, in the same vein as Astro Boy. The intriguing themes of sci-fi and murder mystery would fascinate the readers and keep them on the edge of their seats.

The anime adaptation of Pluto

Naoki Urasawa's Pluto manga has also inspired a captivating anime adaptation which will be released on October 26, 2023. At the Anime Expo 2023, it was confirmed that Pluto anime would be produced by Studio M2. Toshio Kawaguchi will be at the helm of affairs, while Urasawa will be working as the creative advisor. This project would mark the directorial debut of Toshio Kawaguchi.

Furthermore, Shigeru Fujita would serve as the character designer and supervising animation director of this series. On the other hand, Yugo Kanno will handle the music composition. A total of eight 60-minute episodes of Pluto Anime will stream exclusively on Netflix from October 26, 2023, onwards.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

