Pluto Anime reveals episode count and length

The official Twitter account of Netflix Japan revealed that the Pluto anime, an anime adaptation of Naoki Urasawa's Pluto manga, is set to release eight episodes of 60-minute length. This sci-fi Seinen anime has already revealed its cast, trailer, and other details.

Produced by Masao Maruyama's new animation studio, Studio M2, the anime adaptation will follow the story of Gesicht and Atom, set in a futuristic world where humanoid robots and human beings co-exist.

Pluto anime will be released on October 26

At the Anime Expo 2023, it was announced at the Netflix J Content presentation panel that the anime adaptation of Naoki Urasawa's Pluto manga is in the works and will release on October 26, 2023. However, no details of its episode count or length were mentioned at that time.

Despite providing information regarding the full cast of the anime, and the revelation of its official teaser trailer, fans weren't given details about the episode count. However, on July 3, the official Twitter account of Netflix Japan revealed the number of episodes the Pluto anime will have. The tweet said:

"The story consists of a total of 8 episodes of 60 minutes per episode. A teaser with character voices showing the action scenes of [Gesicht], a robot investigator who pursues the truth of murder cases that occur in an orderly world, and Atom, who has the world's highest artificial intelligence, has been released."

No details of the episode names have been revealed as of yet. Naoki Urasawa's seinen manga, Pluto, re-imagines the world depicted in Osamu Tezuka's seminal work, Astro Boy. Under the production of M2, Pluto anime will vividly portray a distant world consumed by materialism and technology.

Pluto anime marks the directorial debut of director Toshio Kawaguchi, who has worked on Neon Genesis Evangelion before. It is expected, especially from the trailer, that the Pluto anime will stay true to the original work of Urasawa's manga.

Apart from the executive producers Masao Maruyama, Taro Maki, and Yuji Yamano and the director Toshio Kawaguchi, Pluto anime will also have Shigeru Fujita as the character designer and animation supervising director. In addition, Chikako Shibata is the art director of the upcoming anime. Yugo Kanno, who has previously worked on Zankyou no Terror and Cowboy Bebop, will handle the music department of the series.

About the 'Pluto' by Naoki Urasawa

Naoki Urasawa's Pluto manga, in the same vein as Osamu Tazuka's Astroy Boy, depicts a world where humanity and technology co-exist. It was serialized in Shogakukan's Big Comic Original magazine from 2003 to 2009. A total of eight volumes have been released. Viz Media has described the story on their official site:

"In a distant future where sentient humanoid robots pass for human, someone or something is out to destroy the seven great robots of the world. Europol's top detective Gesicht is assigned to investigate these mysterious robot serial murders - the only catch is that he himself is one of the seven targets."

In the story, detective Gesicht also discovers an entity named Pluto. Gesicht's quest to defend the co-existence of Man and Machine will meet many obstacles. However, the Europol detective's determination will drive him forward and help him uncover many other mysteries.

