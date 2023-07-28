10 best Bankai in Bleach, ranked by design

Bleach author Tite Kubo is known for a lot of different things; his art and sense of style are one of the most notorious in his field. The mangaka originally wanted to pursue a career in fashion but found an opening in manga and became successful in that industry, coming up with some of the best character designs in the medium.

In that regard, the Soul Reapers (the good guys in the series), have their own transformations called Bankai, which is the ultimate form they can achieve after years of training. Kubo has come up with some amazing concepts over the years in this area and here are the ten best Bleach Bankai based on their design.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bleach series.

Hitsugaya, Yamamoto, and 8 other best Bleach Bankai based on their design

10) Toshiro Hitsugaya - Completed Daiguren Hyorinmaru

During his battle with Gerard Valkyrie in the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, Toshiro Hitsugaya released the full form of his Bankai, thus leading to him achieving his adult form. Toshiro's height and young looks were the cause of many jokes throughout the story, so this transformation was a huge shock the moment it came out.

Not only does this form makes Toshiro extremely powerful, making him one of the strongest Captains in Bleach history, but he is also very stylish, with the ice serving as armor in some areas of his body. It is a very commanding look and also benefits from the surprise factor of seeing him in this form.

9) Zaraki Kenpachi - Unnamed

Zaraki Kenpachi is one of the strongest and most popular characters in the Bleach franchise. His wild personality, his desire to constantly fight the strongest opponents, and his resolve when battling are some of his beloved traits, so it's not surprising to see that Kubo put extra care into the design of his Bankai.

During the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, Kenpachi manages to release his Bankai and is very powerful, as one can imagine, albeit very chaotic and he is not really in control when using it. However, his design is great, making him look like a demon, his Zanpakuto looks like a long knife, and the overall feeling it gives is of a hellish entity ready to destroy everything in his path... and it is, in a way.

8) Renji Abarai - Two Kings

During the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, several Soul Reapers had to discover the true form of their Bankai in order to combat the powerful Quincy army. On that front, Renji was one of the characters that trained hard to go beyond his classic Bankai and become even stronger.

The design of his true Bankai is quite interesting, with the animalistic elements and the long blade being the most prominent elements to see. It is a good representation of Renji's character and his new-found powers, which makes it very interesting to see on this list.

7) Kyoraku Shunsui - Flower Crazed Heaven Bone Spirit Withered Pine Love Suicide

Most Bleach fans already knew that Kyoraku Shunsui was a very powerful Soul Reaper. His demeanor, experience, and know-how in battle were a complete giveaway, so when he decided to use his Bankai during the Thousand-Year Blood War, there was a lot of hype surrounding this moment.

As he lays his two blades in front of him, root tendrils start to come out of Shuinsui and the spirit of his Zanpakuto appears as well. The image of him doing this, coupled with his Zanpakuto, and the commanding presence he transmits while fighting makes it one of the coolest Bankai in terms of design in the Bleach franchise.

6) Byakuya Kuchiki - Senbonzakura Kageyoshi

Byakuya's Bankai (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Byakuya Kuchiki is the main antagonist of the second Bleach storyline, the Soul Society arc, and his Bankai is one of the first that is introduced in the series. It is also one of the most beautiful and deadliest, thus, in a way, showing the man's elegance and attitude in combat.

The Captain of Division 6 takes hold of his Zanpakuto and lets it fall, converting it into endless rose petals. In a field created by Byakuya's spiritual pressure, each petal can cut like a blade, highlighting the elegant demeanor that Rukia's brother showed throughout the story but also how decisive and deadly he can be in combat.

5) Ichigo Kurosaki – Tensa Zangetsu

The first time the protagonist of the Bleach series, Ichigo Kurosaki, used his Bankai, was a pivotal moment for the franchise. This scene is widely regarded as one of the finest in the entire series due to the context, the battle that was about to take place, and what this moment meant for Ichigo in order to save his friend, Rukia.

In that regard, Tite Kubo went for a simple yet effective design for Ichigo's Bankai. The all-black samurai outfit, coupled with the V-neck and how the shit opens as if it was a dress when reaching the waist, is a very good design, showing some of Kubo's interest in fashion.

4) Yamamoto Shigekuni – Blade of Ember

Yamamoto's Bankai was long awaited by Bleach fans (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Yamamoto's Bankai was something that all Bleach fans wanted to see before the series' end. The leader of the Gotei 13 was always heralded as one of the strongest men to ever live, so seeing him execute a Soul Reaper's most powerful technique was something that a lot of fans wanted to witness.

In that regard, his Bankai, when it was unleashed during the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, didn't disappoint. It was a worn-out blade that could absorb all the flames around it, then explodes into chaotic waves of power. It is a simple yet very effective approach to a Bankai and shows how much damage Yamamoto could cause if he wanted to.

3) Sajin Komamura - Divine Retribution, Black Ropes of Ruination

The true form of Komamura's Bankai (Image via Shueisha).

Komamura became a fan favorite among viewers and readers the moment he first appeared in the Bleach series. His character design, his insecurities with his animal-like appearance, his kindness, and his sense of honor made him one of the most compelling characters in the series, which is why his true Bankai was such a huge shock.

Like a lot of Soul Reapers, Komamura had to unleash his true Bankai during the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc. His usual Bankai showed a gigantic figure doing his bidding and now said figure takes off his armor, resulting in a being formed solely of Reiatsu, which means that Komamura is basically sacrificing life energy to win. It is a very cool design with a very strong symbolism of his character.

2) Retsu Unohana - Minazuki

Unohana using his Bankai during Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Retsu Unohana had one of the biggest plot twists in the Bleach franchise. While she was a Captain of the Gotei 13, her role was fairly minimal throughout the story until the Thousand-Year Blood War where it was revealed that she was the first Kenpachi before Zaraki and this was shown in the best possible manner with her Bankai, Minazuki.

As she summons a blood-like substance to surround her and her opponent, Unohana can manipulate it as she sees fit, which serves both offensive and defensive purposes. What makes it such a great design is the atmosphere that establishes, showing the Captain's real sadistic and violent personality, thus giving a very strong impression to the audience.

1) Rukia Kuchiki – White Haze Punishment

Rukia is one of the main characters in Bleach and her Bankai had been long in the making. While most of the main Soul Reapers had a moment to showcase their own Bankai, the series went on and Rukia wasn't showing hers. It seemed like Kubo wasn't going to give her big moment... and then the Thousand-Year Blood War arc happened.

As she is fighting one of the Quincy, Rukia unleashes her Bankai, called White Haze Punishment, which lowers the temperature to inhuman levels, with only her withstanding it. She turns into all white, reminiscent of a princess, which is a very beautiful and elegant design that shows both Rukia and Kubo at their absolute best.

Final thoughts

Some Bankai in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Tite Kubo is one of the finest artists in manga history and his character designs are a huge testament to that. The Bleach author has proven his worth time and time again in this area, crafting some of the best designs in the medium and his Bankai are included in that discussion.

