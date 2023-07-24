Does Toshiro Hitsugaya get his Bankai back in Bleach TYBW Part 2? Explained

Bleach TYBW Part 2 episode 16, titled The Fundamental Virulence, was released earlier this week. It got fans excited as the Shinigami had a bit of an upper hand against the Sternritters. Additionally, with the help of Urahara, the Shinigamis whose Bankai were stolen were restored to them.

This enabled Toshiro Hitsugaya to regain his precious Bankai, which was stolen by Cang Du, the Sternritter with the designation I. At that moment, Toshiro was ready to face any kind of tragic consequence when he was facing Bazz-B and Cang Du.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Bleach TYBW Part 2.

Bleach TYBW Part 2: Toshiro Hitsugaya dominates against Cang Du after taking back his Bankai

Previously, in Bleach TYBW Part 1, it was seen that Strenritters came against the Shinigamis of Soul Society fully prepared after thousands of years. With a special medallion that was able to steal bankai as soon as the members and captains of Gotei 13 initiated bankai. Toshiro Hitsugaya’s Bankai, Daiguren Hyorinmaru, was one of these. It was stolen by the Sternritter with the designation I, Cang Du. After that, though Toshiro trained hard to make himself fit without bankai, he struggled miserably against Buzz-B.

As a result, Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 16 showed that Bazz-B was dominating and pushing the Captain of the 10th Division, Toshiro Hitsugaya, and vice-captain, Matsumoto, to the corner. Later, Cang Du took over the responsibility of launching the final blow to finish off Toshiro. Initially, Bazz-B opposed it, but later he agreed as their majesty, Yawach, asked the Sternritter who stole Bankais to kill the captain accordingly.

Toshiro collapsed after cornering Cang Du (Image via Pierrot)

However, at that moment in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 16, Urahara Kisuke delivered the message and a black-colored pill called Shineiyaku to every Shinigami on the field. This enabled them to get back their Bankais. As Cang Du was about to hit Toshiro with his own Bankai, Daiguren Hyorinmaru, Toshiro gradually called back his Bankai and stood against Cang Du.

Additionally, while Toshiro was gradually regaining his bankai, Cang Du struggled against him and lost control of Toshiro’s bankai, which he had stolen. As Toshiro took down Cang Du, he realized that his Bankai, Daiguren Hyorinmaru, had evolved into a hollowfied bankai that boosted its power more than before.

However, Toshiro had taken a toll on his body, which made him collapse after he froze Cang Du with Daiguren Hyorinmaru. It seemed that Matsumoto had already died, and Toshiro was ready to meet her on the other side. However, it has yet to be confirmed whether Toshiro has lost his life or not.

Final thoughts

Toshiro Hitsugaya got his Bankai back and cornered one of the formidable Sternritters, Cang Du. Meanwhile, another intense battle was about to break out among Gotei 13 captains and capable Shinigamis against the Sternritters. At the end of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 16, Yhwach granted the Sternritters the power of Vollstandig, which was a lost Quincy power, and the Sternritters were unable to use it due to the stolen bankais.

Vollstandig seemed powerful enough to start a full-throttle battle against Soul Society members once again. Even Shinji Hirako’s forbidden bankai seemed less useful against the long-lost Quincy power. However, as the Shinigamis regain their Bankais, they will be on par with the Sternritters army.

Additionally, with the story to unfold, fans are hoping that Toshiro Hitsugaya will stand up once again against Quincy and release the most anticipated mature Toshiro version, which is his ultimate Bankai.

