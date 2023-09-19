One Piece chapter 1093 spoilers: Luffy vs Kizaru heats up as Saturn makes an appearance

While the official release of One Piece chapter 1093 is scheduled for Monday, September 25, 2023, the first leaks are already circulating. The spoilers are quite credible because they came from Scotch, a very trusted source, and were subsequently confirmed by well-known leaker Redon.

As per the sneak peeks, the issue will focus on the battle between Monkey D. Luffy and Admiral Borsalino "Kizaru", while also giving an update about the fight between Roronoa Zoro and CP0 elite agent Rob Lucci. In the previous chapters, Kizaru and Lucci were stated to be the most powerful enemies currently on Egghead.

Interestingly, the leaks also seem to imply that Five Elders member Saint Saturn is finally about to make his move. More information will be available in the coming hours, with One Piece chapter 1093's spoiler summary and raw scans.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1093.

Spoilers for One Piece chapter 1093 set the climax of Luffy vs Kizaru and Zoro vs Lucci, with Saint Saturn ominously looming

Egghead is now a chaotic battefield

Based on the initial leaks from Scotch and Redon, One Piece chapter 1093 will be titled Luffy vs Kizaru. True to the headline, the issue's content mostly focuses on the battle between the newly-appointed Yonko and the seasoned Admiral from the "Color Trio".

One Piece chapter 1093's storytelling resumes from where the previous installment of Eiichiro Oda's manga concluded. After Kizaru overpowered his Gear 4 Snakeman form, Luffy used the unreal powers of his Gear 5 transformation to enlarge his body and grab the Admiral.

Based on One Piece chapter 1093's spoilers, Luffy uses his giant-sized physique to throw Kizaru away from the Labophase, likely to prevent him from harming Vegapunk, his satellite bodies, and the Straw Hats who were present there.

However, Kizaru uses the abilities of his Glint-Glint Fruit to come back and promptly attack Luffy. Meanwhile, Sanji, Vegapunk, and one of the scientist's satellite bodies, Atlas, decided to head to another zone to complete the procedure to change the orders Kizaru gave to the Pacifista cyborgs.

The One Piece chapter 1093 leaks also briefly mention that Jewelry Bonney has engaged the first Marines that landed on Egghead. The scene then shifts to the fast-paced fight between Zoro and Lucci.

It must be noted that Lucci is forced to use his best asset, his Awakened Zoan transformation, the same form he deployed to fight Luffy at the beginning of the Egghead Arc.

But, Zoro is not using either the Advanced Conqueror's Haki or the King of Hell Style. This means that Zoro is holding himself back and yet still fending off an all-out Lucci, just like Gear 5 Luffy did.

The spoilers for One Piece chapter 1093 highlight that both Luffy and Zoro are refraining from using their Conqueror's Haki to the fullest, implying that the captain and the second-in-command of the Straw Hat Pirates are not giving their best effort against Kizaru and Lucci.

However, Luffy will likely have to step up his game, as Kizaru is proving himself to be an opponent even tougher than expected. Seeing Vegapunk, Sanji, and Atlas moving on Egghead's transport tubes, the Admiral unleashed one of his ravaging attacks on them.

Luckily, Luffy intercepted the blow and saved the three, allowing them to reach their destination. As per the leaks, One Piece chapter 1093 concludes shortly after, leaving readers in excitement as the final page shows Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, the Warrior God of Science and Defense.

This panel may foreshadow Saturn's intent to join the battle. As recent One Piece chapters confirmed, the Five Elders are genuine powerhouses. Thus, it's possible that Saturn will partake in the ongoing fights, showcasing the dreadful powers fans only saw a glimpse of during the Levely Arc.

While leaving fans amazed and even more intrigued by the coming developments, unfortunately, the leaks for One Piece chapter 1093 also bring bad news, as it's disclosed that the series will be on a break next week.

Be sure to keep up with One Piece's manga, anime, and live-action, as 2023 progresses.

