Who are Kazui and Ichika in Bleach Hell Arc? Ichigo's son and Rukia's daughter, explained

While it has been some time since Bleach Hell Arc was first released, fans have been led back to it after the colored version of the same was released recently. With that, fans were reintroduced to the two new characters - Kazui and Ichika. But, who are they, and what are their powers?

Since the start of Bleach manga, many fans theorized that Ichigo Kurosaki would end up with Rukia Kuchiki. However, that is far from the truth as both found their own partners in their worlds. Ichigo got married to Orihime and had Kazui, while Rukia got married to Renji, after which they had a daughter named Ichika.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach manga.

Kazui and Ichika were introduced even before the Bleach Hell Arc started

Kazui Kurosaki and Ichika Abarai as seen in Bleach (Image via Shueisha)

As mentioned above, Kazui and Ichika are both the respective children of the series' protagonists. Kazui Kurosaki is the son of Ichigo Kurosaki and Orihime Inoue, while Ichika Abarai is the daughter of Rukia Kuchiki and Renji Abarai. Both of them were introduced at the end of Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War Arc as the manga gave fans an epilogue of the battle against Yhwach.

Both characters were born less than 10 years after the fight against Yhwach. While Kazui is a human being with Shinigami powers, Ichika is a Shinigami apprentice at the Gotei 13.

What do we know about Kazui Kurosaki?

Kazui Kurosaki as seen in Bleach Hell Arc (Image via Shueisha)

Similar to his father, Ichigo, Kazui Kurosaki likes spending time with souls. However, unlike other Shinigami who use Konso to send a soul to the Soul Society, Kazui uses the Eldritch ritual that involves ominous apparitions.

Additionally, unlike his father, who needed Gokon Tekkō, Kon's Gikongan, or the Substitute Shinigami Badge to help him turn into a Shinigami, Kazui could do it on his own. With this, his Shihakushō and Zanpakuto would materialize and form over his normal clothes.

Kazui Kurosaki as seen in Bleach Hell Arc (Image via Shueisha)

Moreover, he has enhanced speed, Fish Manifestation, and portal creation. His enhanced speed is evident from how quickly he could run away from Hiyori. Meanwhile, his Fish Manifestation was seen when he went outside at night with Kon in the Bleach Hell Arc chapter.

The same chapter saw Kazui being able to open portals through a unique method. Thus, his capability in opening portals allows him to send souls to the other side.

What do we know about Ichika Abarai?

Ichika Abarai as seen in Bleach Hell Arc (Image via Shueisha)

Ichika Abarai loves to wander away from her parents and get into fights. Obviously, being a Shinigami apprentice, she is currently in training. Her master is the 11th Division Lieutenant, Ikkaku Madarame, who has taught her Zanjutsu. Additionally, the master and student relationship has grown so much that Ikkaku's jokes manage to leave Ichika flustered.

Surprisingly, Ichika idolizes the 12th Division Captain Mayuri Kurotsuchi, and despite her sense of bravado, she is a child at heart. This is especially evident in the Bleach Hell Arc chapter, which saw former Arrancar Szayelaporro Granz break out of Hell and reach Earth. At that moment, Ichika was utterly terrified and trembled with fear.

