Did Gojo kill Hanami in Jujutsu Kaisen? Fate of the character, explained

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Hanami was introduced as one of the unregistered special-grade curses. According to the narrative, Hanami joined the villain’s alliance along with Jogo, Dagon, and Mahito. Ever since the first season, Hanami’s character has intrigued and captivated the fans of the series. Born from the fear of natural disasters, Hanami wanted to eradicate human beings because of their mistreatment of Mother Nature.

As such, he signed himself into the Shibuya Massacre plan and tried to subdue Gojo Satoru for one minute so that the Prison Realm could be activated. However, as was expected, he was no match for the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, who pulverized him. Following the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode, fans have been asking, “Is Hanami dead?”, or “Did Gojo kill Hanami?”.

This article delves into discussing the fate of Hanami and explains whether or not he will return in the future.

Hanami was crushed to death by Gojo Satoru in the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen

While Hanami was able to escape during the Kyoto Goodwill Arc after facing Gojo Satoru’s wrath in the form of Hollow Purple, he couldn’t do the same in the Shibuya Incident arc. According to Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen, Hanami’s job, along with Jogo and Choso, was to hold off Gojo Satoru for one minute.

It was revealed that while Prison Realm can seal almost anything, there’s one precondition to it. It takes one minute for the cube to act upon its activation. Thus, Hanami and others followed Pseudo Geto’s plan and tried their best to keep Gojo within the radius of the Prison Realm for one minute.

Hanami, Gojo and Jogo in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Once Gojo entered the curtain at Shibuya, Hanami prepared to fight him along with others. In the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, it was seen how the white-haired sorcerer singled out Hanami as his opponent to teach him a lesson for turning up once again. Gojo then turned off his infinity and simultaneously attacked both Jogo and Hanami.

After seeing Gojo break Jogo’s arm, Hanami realized that the former had deactivated his cursed technique. He felt that perhaps Gojo wanted to just use his cursed energy and keep the battle to close quarters. As such, Hanami deactivated his domain amplification to use his own cursed technique.

Gojo crushes Hanami (Image via MAPPA)

However, this is exactly what Gojo was hoping for. Rushing towards Hanami, the white-haired sorcerer grabbed the two protruding branches from his eyes and pulled them out. He knew that Hanami and others couldn’t use both domain amplification and their innate techniques at the same time.

While Choso managed to slightly distract Gojo, the latter didn’t pay him that much attention. Just then, Jogo and Hanami tried to attack Gojo one more time with their Domain Amplification. However, the sorcerer warned that it could be fatal for them.

Seeing a weakened Hanami at close range, the strongest sorcerer of modern times turned on his infinity once again. He then crushed Hanami between his infinity barrier and the third curtain of the Fukotoshin B5F. In other words, Gojo’s infinity worked like a hydraulic press that eventually crushed Hanami to death.

In the end, it was almost a suicidal mission for the special-grade curses. While Jogo and Choso were able to survive Gojo Satoru’s onslaught, the special-grade curse, Hanami, couldn’t withstand the pressure of infinity. However, Hanami would reappear later in this arc, although as an illusion/vision, for one certain character at the time of their death.

