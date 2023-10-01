Rumor of MAPPA Studios' NDA for working condition complaints has fans & animators furious

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 currently airing, fans of the series have been seen regularly praising MAPPA studios for its marvelous adaptation. However, after certain rumors surfaced online, anime fans were left furious at the anime studio as allegations were being made at the company for forcing its employees to not speak up about the terrible working conditions.

MAPPA studios has been criticized by anime fans for quite a long time due to the company's poor decision-making in taking over several anime series adaptations. That said, people only considered such criticisms to be assumptions. However, with the recent rumors that have surfaced online, it seems like the fans were right the whole time.

MAPPA studios face fans' backlash after NDA rumors surface online

According to rumors online, MAPPA studios got its animators to sign a nondisclosure agreement, so that they would be legally barred from sharing their poor experiences while working at the company.

Apparently, the initial leak was conveyed by Wonder Egg Priority, Zombie Land Saga R, MagiReco, and Bocchi the Rock! animator on Twitter @JMulli02. The animator did not mention the studio he had directed the allegations at, however, the context made it clear to fans that the animator was speaking about MAPPA studios. That said, the original Tweet has now been deleted.

While some fans felt that the animator was speaking about BUG FILMS and their handle at Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, the majority of fans were sure that the animator was speaking about MAPPA studios. This can be backed up by the fact that the animator previously worked at MAPPA for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Fans were left furious at MAPPA for their working methods. While they were aware of Japan's work culture, the conditions at MAPPA seemed far worse than they could imagine. Given the number of series the anime studio was animating, fans were certain that the employees must have been forced to work overtime.

Additionally, the studio has been earning millions in profits. Thus, it did not make sense to them why MAPPA needed to exploit its employees. Even if they were doing so, there was no reason for them not to allow their animators to talk about their working environment. Fans were certain that the studio executives were trying to hide how they treated their employees, which is why they got them to be legally barred from sharing information on their poor work environment.

That said, it was not just the fans but also animators who shared their concerns about the nondisclosure agreement at MAPPA. While animator @JMulli02 did delete his Tweet, other animators also voicing their opinions on MAPPA just shows how true the original allegations could be.

Many fans were certain that the working environment MAPPA employees were subjected to would not even be considered legal in many countries except for Japan. Hence, they wanted some form of relief for the employees. Thus, they refrained from toning down their opinions online.

While fans considered Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Director Shōta Goshozono to be really good, they were concerned about his work environment. The anime had only released top-notch quality episodes till now, however, fans were worried about how long the same would continue.

