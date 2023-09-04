Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead meets Resident Evil in an iconic crossover

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has been repeatedly delayed due to production reasons. While it is true that the anime has become popular amongst the masses due to the wrong reasons, it has still managed to charm its audience through its crossovers.

Previously, the anime had a public crossover with Zombieland Saga, and the same was announced by both anime. However, the anime seemingly did another crossover, which some fans might have missed. That said, several eagle-eyed fans of the two franchises managed to spot the crossover.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead adds a scene inspired by Resident Evil 2

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4 featured a scene that was seemingly inspired by the Resident Evil 2 game. The game had a scene where Leon and Claire were stuck in a car surrounded by zombies. At the same time, a truck driven by a zombie was hurling towards them at full speed. A dog also accompanied the zombie at the time.

A similar scene can be seen in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4 where Akira Tendou and Kenichirou Ryuuzaki get stuck at a dead end with an oil tank truck hurling at them at full speed. Surprisingly, the man looked similar to the person in the game. Additionally, the zombie was also accompanied by a dog. Hence, fans are certain that the anime and the game had a crossover.

Several fans pointed it out as they were glad the anime paid homage to the game. Several fans were first introduced to the zombie genre through games. Thus, to see that the anime did not miss the chance to pay such homage left fans with a smile.

Since many couldn't identify where the original scene was from, several fans posted comparison pictures, helping fans remember the iconic scene and how it inspired the scene in the anime.

Some fans went above and beyond to reveal how the anime and game were similar. One fan created a video, editing both scenes and transitioning between them to show what scenes were inspired by the game.

With this, other fans also remembered the original scene and agreed that the two scenes were similar, meaning that Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead did take inspiration from the game for the crash scene.

Following this revelation, some fans began pointing out other forms of media that the anime took inspiration from. One fan pointed out how the anime must have taken inspiration from the movie Shaun of the Dead. Like Akira Tendou, the film's main character was fed up with his work, which is when the world got infested with zombies.

Meanwhile, another fan stated that Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead must have also taken inspiration from the book The Zombie Survival Guide, given that the second episode mentioned it. With so many crossovers and inspirations, fans hope to see what other inspirations they could witness in the anime's future.

