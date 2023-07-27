Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4 to be delayed on all streaming platforms

Given the immense popularity of the anime Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4 has become one of the most awaited installments, which fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting. However, unfortunately, fans have been given disappointing news as the episode’s release on all the official release platforms has been announced to be delayed.

The news was announced on the official Twitter handle of the anime on July 27, 2023. It revealed that the fourth episode will now be released on July 31, 2023, at 2:00 am PT on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.

However, in Japan, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4 will be broadcast on the scheduled date and time. This would be on July 30, 2023, at 5 pm JST across 28 pertinent syndications affiliated with MBS and TBS.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4 is being delayed due to production circumstances

The statement revealing “production circumstances” refers to various factors and conditions. These include things like studio workload, staff availability, budget constraints, and more that affect the creation and development of the anime series.

However, given the situation where the episode will be broadcast in Japan, sticking to its schedule, unlike the other parts of the world, the issue could possibly be with the licensing and distribution. The assumption is conceivable as the delay has only affected Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu, the three renowned streaming giants.

The official website of the anime released a statement concerning the delay for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4. The statement read that they have delayed the start of the delivery of some services "for the sake of production."

"Each service is delivered every Sunday from 6 pm, July 31. We are very sorry to have you waiting for everyone who is looking forward to the delivery," the statment added.

It also went on to say:

"Broadcast on 28 stations nationwide of MBS/TBS from 5 pm on July 30, at 5 pm will do as usual. We apologize for any inconvenience or concern. We would like to continue to support you."

With the release date and timings being changed, here is a new complete release schedule for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4:

Pacific Standard Time: 1 am, Monday, July 31, 2023

Central Standard Time: 3 am, Monday, July 31, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 4 am, Monday, July 31, 2023

British Summer Time: 9 am, Monday, July 31, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 1:30 pm, Monday, July 31, 2023

Central European Standard Time: 10 am, Monday, July 31, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time: 5:30 pm, Monday, July 31, 2023

Philippines time: 4 pm, Monday, July 31, 2023

Brazil Time: 5 am, Monday, July 31, 2023

Techbloat @techbloat



#zom100bucketlistofthedead #netflix pic.twitter.com/lnapX3Bhlh Zom 100 Bucket List of The Dead Episode 4 will now telecast on July 31st on Netflix.

International fans can watch the first three episodes of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix in both English subbed and dub versions. For fans in Southeast Asia, Muse Asia has made the episodes available on its official YouTube channel.

Be sure to keep up with all Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.