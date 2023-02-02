The Tale of the Outcasts episode 5: Release date, where to watch, plot, and more

The Tale of the Outcasts has finally arrived on screen after much anticipation from fans of the original manga. With a reportedly planned 12 episodes, the series promises a thrilling adventure story that the manga boasts with impeccable character designs and a well-paced narrative.

4 episodes have been released as of yet, and episode 5 will continue our protagonists' journey through the empire. In episode, 4 we have seen Wisteria and Marbas reunite with their friend Diana Blackbell in Blackbell Manor.

The Tale of the Outcasts anime finally hits the screen

Episode 5 of The Tale of the Outcasts is expected to be released on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 8 am JST. Fans can watch the show on Crunchyroll. The anime adaptation was announced at the Anime Expo 2022 and Crunchyroll was given the license for distribution outside Asia.

The Tale of the Outcasts is based on the eponymous manga written and illustrated by Makoto Hoshino, and was first serialized in Shogakukan's Weekly Shōnen Sunday, from August 2019 to April 2021. It has since been compiled into eight tankobon volumes.

It is a historical fantasy that tells the story of a young girl named Wisteria who lives in the late 19th-century British Empire. Her grim and desolate life as an orphan turns upside down when she encounters a furry immortal entity called Marbas, who is being hunted.

In a world inhabited by such unknown creatures existing with humans, Marbas and Wisteria must find a safe place to live peacefully.

The series premiered on January 8, 2023, and is directed by Yasutaka Yamamoto, who also co-wrote the screenplay, along with Kenichi Yamashita and Sayaka Harada.

It was announced that Ashi Productions will take up the animation of the series. The character design for the screen is done by Mina Osawa, the chief animation supervisor, with the monsters designed by Hikaru Suzuki and Kanta Suzuki.

The theme music is composed by Famous musician Hiroaki Tsutsumi, who has previously worked on popular shows like Tokyo Revengers, Dr. Stone, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

The Tale of the Outcasts features the track "Ashita no Katachi" or “Shape of Tomorrow”, performed by Ayana Taketatsu, as the opening song, while the closing credits are over the song “Rewrite” by Hakubi.

Taketatsu also provides the voice of the protagonist Wisteria Langley. Other voice casts include popular seiyuus like Junichi Suwabe, Katsuyuki Konishi, and Ryotaru Okiyau, among others.

Viewers are encouraged to watch the anime series The Tale of the Outcasts on official streaming platforms as it helps support the mangaka and the production studio. Stay tuned for more updates on the series and other anime.

