Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3 is set to be released on January 22, at 2.08 am JST, according to the anime’s official website. It will be broadcast on MBS in Japan and will be simulcast on Hulu in North America, and Disney+ and Disney+Hotstar outside of America.

With episode 2 introducing the 10th generation Black Dragon, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3 will get to the core of the Christmas Showdown/Black Dragons arc in earnest. It will mark the return of the Mizo Mid Five along with Chifuyu Matsuno.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3 release dates for every time zone

According to the official website, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3 will be released at different times on different channels. While the episode will air on MBS at 2.08 AM JST, the simulcasting will begin about an hour later. Viewers can stream the episode at the following international times:

Japanese Standard Time: 2.08 am, Sunday, January 22

Pacific Standard Time: 10.08 am, Saturday, January 21

Eastern Standard Time: 1.08 pm, Saturday, January 21

Greenwich Mean Time: 6.08 pm, Saturday, January 21

Central European Time: 7.08 pm, Saturday, January 21

Indian Standard Time: 11.38 pm, Saturday, January 21

Philippine Standard Time: 2.08 am, Sunday, January 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 4.38 am, Sunday, January 22

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2

Hinata and Yuzuha become friends (Image via Liden Films)

Episode 2 began in the arcade where Hakkai Shiba met Takemichi and Hinata. Hakkai introduced himself as the vice-captain of Tokyo Manji Kai’s second division. After he and Takemichi spent some time bonding with each other in the arcade, he invited the couple to his house. He introduced the girl who was with him as his elder sister Yuzuha.

Takemichi revealed that this is the same Hakkai who, according to Kazutora, killed the leader of the10th generation of Black Dragons. When they reached his home, they encountered the Black Dragon members standing around.

After recognizing Takemichi, two of Black Dragon’s captains, Hajime Kokonoi and Seishu Inui, ordered their men to kill him, but both Yuzuha and Hakkai protected him.

Taiju Shiba, the 10th leader of the Black Dragons, returned at this point and started to beat Takemichi up. After learning that the latter was Hakkai’s friend, Taiju ordered his younger brother to beat the Toman captain to death.

What to expect in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3

Hakkai is afraid of his brother (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3 will show how Takemichi escaped this dire situation. Hakkai and Yuzuha are clearly afraid of Taiju. This episode will showcase the reason for this fear and why Hakkai will eventually kill his elder brother. As suspected, money is not the motive here.

Takemichi’s friendship with Hakkai is the beginning of his involvement in Shiba family matters, and Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3 will show how far he is willing to go to help a friend. Takemichi has not yet determined the root cause of the disastrous future he left behind, and in order to realize it he would need help from his allies.

The Black Dragons led by Inui and Kokonoi (Image via Liden Films)

Chifuyu is yet to appear in the past in the second season, but episode 3 will mark his entrance. One of the key focuses in this arc is his trauma over Baji’s death and how he slowly recovers from it. His friendship with Takemichi will also take a turn for the better after some secrets are shared between the two friends.

