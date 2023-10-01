Kagurabachi chapter 3 reveals the enchanted blade's eyewitness, as Chihiro prepares to battle his next foe

After a fabulous chapter the previous week, fans eagerly anticipated the release of Kagurabachi chapter 3. The latest issue was expected to provide details about the person who informed Shiba about the enchanted blade's sightings, which it did. The chapter also revealed the identity of the unexpected eyewitness of the mystic katana and presented a new foe for Chihiro.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi revealed the traumatic past of the dark-haired protagonist and explained why he set out on a path of revenge. It was revealed that Chihiro Rokuhira wanted to avenge the death of his Swordsmith father, Kunishige, and retrieve six enchanted katanas he forged.

Towards the end of the chapter, Shiba informs Chihiro about one of the enchanted Katana's sightings. As such, fans were eagerly waiting for Kagurabachi chapter 3.

Kagurabachi chapter 3 highlights: Chihiro finds out about the mystic katana from Char, and prepares to battle a sorcerer

Kagurabachi chapter 3 was published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #44 on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 12 am JST. Titled Witness, the chapter starts with a woman explaining the significance of Katanas in Japan. According to her, Japan is known as a Katana society, and it was common to own a Katana for self-defense. However, the existence of these blades also made the world a dangerous place to live in.

As such, many Yakuza leaders and other influential people searched for other means of protection, which mainly came from the sorcerers. Kagurabachi chapter 3 explained that Tokyo had more than a thousand sorcerers, more than any other place in Japan. The woman then mentioned that connecting these two parties was her job.

Hinao as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 3 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

A panel later, it was revealed that her name was Hinao. Three years earlier, Shiba had gone to Hinao's place to inquire about the Hishaku group and whether she knew about Kunishige Rokuhira. Although she knew about the whole affair, Shiba's connection with Kunishige was news to her.

After hearing the story from Shiba, she agreed to help. One day, an unexpected guest arrived and brought with her an exciting piece of news that prompted Hinao to inform Shiba. Kagurabachi chapter 3 shifted to the present time and saw Shiba and Chihiro arriving at Hinao's place.

Char as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 3 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The dark-haired protagonist thanked Hinao for contacting them and asked about the enchanted Katana's sightings. The young woman mentioned that the witness was sleeping in the back. Much to Chihiro and Shiba's bewilderment, the eyewitness turned out to be a little girl.

A short flashback in Kagurabachi chapter 3 then revealed that the little one came to Hinao to enquire about hiring a sorcerer. Apparently, a bad guy was chasing her, and thus she needed protection. Hinao then asked her how much money she had, to which she answered that she had none.

Char as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

When the young woman inquired about what sort of bad guys were chasing after her, the little girl mentioned that she was chased by a person with "the strongest sword". This last bit of fact piqued Hinao's interest, and she immediately informed Shiba.

However, Shiba was doubtful about the witness' reliability and felt that she was just goofing around. This air of uncertainty and doubt was further reinforced by the kid's unique dreams. Waking up, the little girl immediately noticed Shiba and Chihiro and enquired if they were the sorcerers who came to protect her.

A panel from Kagurabachi chapter 3 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

When Shiba asked her about the bad guys, the little girl refused to answer. Kagurabachi chapter 3 then revealed that she didn't have a home to return to. As such, Chihiro's partner felt that they needed to take her to an orphanage.

At that moment, Chihiro asked the little girl if she had eaten anything. While she gave an abstruse answer, her growling tummy revealed the truth. When Chihiro asked what she would like to eat, the girl asked for tempura soba.

A panel from Kagurabachi chapter 3 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 3 then follows the protagonist and the little eyewitness to a soba restaurant. Outside, Shiba reminisced on how Chihiro had always been good at caring for others, mainly because he had to take care of his clumsy father. Inside the restaurant, the little girl finally introduced herself as Char.

Chihiro told Char that once she finished her bowl of tempura soba, he would take her to an orphanage. The dark-haired protagonist explained that the cafe where she went wasn't a place to play around. However, Char was adamant that she wasn't lying about the bad guys. But she didn't have any intention to reveal anything about them either.

Chihiro as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As such, Chihiro asked her about the "Strongest Sword' she witnessed. According to Char, she saw a blade with clouds coming out of it. Chihiro quickly made a connection to one of the stolen Katanas and wondered whether it was a coincidence or not. He then enquired whether the bad guy had a flame symbol on their hand, but Char wasn't sure about it.

She also revealed that she wasn't chased by a single person. Instead, the "bad guy" had a whole bunch of henchmen. At that moment, a commotion broke out inside the restaurant. Kagurabachi chapter 3 then saw one of the workers at the restaurant getting stabbed to death by a customer.

Much to Chihiro's surprise, that customer turned out to be a sorcerer who summoned a Daruma-doll with the chant "Invisible". The unnamed sorcerer's unique power caused an explosion inside the restaurant. Chihiro realized that Char wasn't lying and thus apologized for doubting her.

However, before he could do anything, the sorcerer had already captured Char. The little girl forgave Chihiro for doubting her and begged him to help. Hearing the girl's plea, the dark-haired protagonist unsheathed his enchanted blade and prepared himself for the combat.

Final thoughts

Chihiro as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 3 has delightfully set up a fascinating battle for the next issue. Char's intel was true, as it led Chihiro to confront a sorcerer who perhaps has links to the Hishaku group. It remains to be seen what information Chihiro can gather from the unnamed sorcerer in the next chapter of Kagurabachi.

