Kagurabachi chapter 3: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 3 is going to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #44 on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following its publication, global readers will be able to read it in digital format on Viz and Shueisha's affiliated online platforms.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi took the readers to Chihiro Rokuhira's traumatic past through a flashback. It was revealed that his father, Kunishige Rokuhira, was killed by three sorcerers from the Hishaku group who infiltrated their house to steal six enchanted Katanas he forged. As a result, the protagonist now wants to seek revenge against his father's killers and retrieve the stolen blades.

Since the previous chapter ended with Shiba finding a clue about one of the stolen Katanas, Kagurabachi chapter 3 may offer more details regarding the blades' powers and the Hishaku group that stole them.

Kagurabachi chapter 3 is likely to provide information about the stolen enchanted blades

Release date, time, and where to watch

To reiterate, Kagurabachi chapter 3 will be published in the #44 issue of Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 12 am JST. In other words, the upcoming chapter of Kagurabachi will not have a break next week.

Manga enthusiasts can read Kagurabachi chapter 3 digitally on Viz Media's official website. In addition, the chapter will be available for reading in digital format on Shueisha's MangaPlus website, the MangaPlus app, and also on the Shonen Jump+ app.

The release dates and times for Kagurabachi chapter 3, according to varying timezones and regions, are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, October 1, 7 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, October 1, 10 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Sunday, October 1, 3 pm

Central European Time: Sunday, October 1, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 1, 8:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, October 1, 11 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Monday, October 2, 12 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Monday, October 2, 12:30 am

A short recap of Kagurabachi chapter 2

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro Rokuhira pointing his blade at the Korogumi boss to find out about the Hishaku group that he was after. Feeling threatened, the boss saw no other choice but to reveal what he knew. However, before he could spill the secrets, his body deformed and he turned into an abominable tree-like creature.

Chihiro surmised that the Hishaku group had planted a spell inside the boss, lest he should ever betray. The chapter then cut to a flashback three years ago, illustrating the tragic past of the protagonist. Apparently, the Rokuhira Forgery and House was attacked by three sorcerers, who wanted to steal six enchanted blades that Kunishige Rukuhira had forged.

Chihiro and his father's lifeless body (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

It was by their hands that Kunishige lost his life. Sensing an interference with the magical barrier, Shiba arrived at Rokuhira's house, only to find it decimated. He then saw a young Chihiro holding his father's lifeless corpse. The young protagonist then vowed to avenge his father's death and find the stolen blades.

Moreover, the chapter revealed that Chihiro wields the seventh enchanted katana that his father took years to complete after the war, and in the process, he ended up giving up his life to protect it from getting stolen. The chapter ended with Shiba informing Chihiro that someone had seen one of the enchanted katanas that they were looking to retrieve.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 3

Kagurabachi cover (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 3 is likely to elaborate on the concept of enchanted blades. Since the previous chapter revealed that Chihiro and Shiba were looking for the 'Hishaku' group, it's possible that the next chapter might provide information regarding this Sorcerer organization.

Considering one of the members of this group already appeared in the first chapter, Kagurabachi chapter 3 might give a clue about the remaining members and their sorcery powers. Overall, the next chapter promises to be a fascinating one once again.

