Kagurabachi chapter 1: Protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira embarks on his mysterious quest for revenge

The highly anticipated manga series Kagurabachi, written by Takeru Hokazono, successfully debuted with chapter 1. This exciting release has left fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to delve into the captivating story of protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira.
The first chapter of Kagurabachi sets the stage for a captivating narrative, intertwining elements of revenge, action, and the supernatural. Prior to its official debut, this opening chapter generated significant anticipation and excitement among fans. In fact, it created quite a buzz on Twitter in recent weeks as soon as the series’ cover was revealed.
Kagurabachi manga's first chapter introduces the new generation's dark and action-oriented protagonist
Fifteen-year-old Chihiro Rokuhira is raised by his father, Kunishige Rokuhira, renowned as the most famous swordsmith. A pivotal revelation comes from Mr. Shiba, a close friend of Chihiro's father, sharing that Kunishige's mastery of swordsmith skills played a vital role in ending the Seitei War fifteen years prior.
Chihiro expresses his desire to be trained as a swordsmith by his father. Upon hearing this, Kunishige advises Chihiro that being a swordsmith also entails upholding principles and taking responsibility for creating weapons designed to take lives. Undeterred, Chihiro demonstrates his unwavering commitment to pursuing the path of a swordsmith. Recognizing his dedication, Chihiro's father accepts him as an apprentice.
Next, 38 months later, with the assistance of a sorcerer, the Korogumi Yakuza group seized absolute control over the city. Their reign was established by ruthlessly eliminating all opposition to their authority. Now, at 18 years old, Chihiro bears the scars of his past.
With his late father's sword in hand, he embarks on a journey alongside Mr. Shiba to reach the city under Korogumi control. Wasting no time, they swiftly track down their enemies.
Chihiro then embarks on a solitary journey, wielding his late father's enchanted sword, bestowed with sorcery by Kunishige. With a devastating attack known as Enten Black, he obliterates a multitude of Korogumi members in an instant. Fearlessly advancing, Chihiro systematically eliminates all members of Korogumi, until only their leader remains.
Chihiro demands to know the whereabouts of the group of sorcerers known as Hishaku, associated with the Korogumi gang. Despite unease from their leader about revealing such information, Chihiro harbors no fear and intends to finish off the Hishaku.
Kagurabachi chapter 1 review
Chapter 1 of Kagurabachi sets off the series with a promising start. The narrative immediately captivates readers through its intriguing scenario, generating anticipation for future developments. Chihiro's quest for revenge is truly compelling, and although his character bears similarities to other shonen anime characters, he possesses enough unique traits to establish his own distinct presence.
The manga draws evident similarities from beloved series like One Piece and Demon Slayer. However, it skillfully incorporates these elements into the story, avoiding any sense of derivation. The introduction of the water slash technique and nods to other works, such as the shinsengumi of Gintama, pay homage to the genre and its predecessors.
Moreover, chapter 1 of Kagurabachi stands out for its remarkable artwork. The intricate backgrounds and dynamic action panels create a visually captivating experience. While the art style may not be groundbreaking, it effectively captures the characters' emotions and the intensity of their surroundings.
Kagurabachi shows promise in terms of storytelling as well. Its intriguing plot and the introduction of compelling side characters, like Shiba, captivate readers. The manga successfully creates a mysterious atmosphere while setting the stage for future conflicts and revelations.
Final thoughts
Chapter 1 of Kagurabachi establishes the foundation for an exciting and captivating series. It draws inspiration from various sources while incorporating original elements that set it apart.
With its stunning artwork and compelling storytelling, Kagurabachi has the potential to become a must-read for fans of action-packed manga. As readers delve into the story, they can eagerly anticipate Chihiro Rokuhira's journey of revenge and the challenges he will encounter along the way.
