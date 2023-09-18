Kagurabachi chapter 2: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 2 will be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #43 on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. Global readers will be able to read the much-anticipated chapter in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha's affiliated platforms online.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi teased protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira's powers and set the premise. It was revealed that Chihiro was walking on a dangerous path of revenge against a group of people known for their sorcery strength. As such, Kagurabachi chapter 2 is expected to provide more details regarding the protagonist and his intentions.

Kagurabachi chapter 2 is likely to reveal the truth about the tragic incident involving his father

Release date, time, and where to watch

As mentioned previously, Kagurabachi chapter 2 will be published in the #43 Issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. Interestingly, the upcoming chapter is expected to have a central color page. According to Viz and Mangaplus, there won't be a break next week.

Kagurabachi chapter 2 will be available to read digitally on Viz Media's official website. Additionally, interested readers can also read the next chapter on Shueisha's MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app.

The release dates and times for Kagurabachi chapter 2 according to varying timezones and regions are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, September 24, 7 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, September 24, 10 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Sunday, September 24, 3 pm

Central European Time: Sunday, September 24, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, September 24, 8:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, September 24, 11 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Monday, September 25, 12 am

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, September 25, 12:30 am

Recap of Kagurabachi chapter 1

The first chapter of Kagurabachi introduced Chihiro Rokuhira and his father, Kinishige Rokuhira. It was revealed that his father was regarded as the most famous swordsmith in the land due to his unique methods of creating powerful katana.

The first half of the chapter focused on the daily lives of Chihiro and his father. Additionally, his father's friend, Shiba was introduced. It was also revealed that the protagonist wished to become a swordsmith like his father.

Chihiro in the manga (Image via Viz Media)

A 38-month time skip revealed that a yakuza group called Korogumi ruled over a certain city. In fact, they also had associations with a powerful sorcery organization that bolstered their strength. One of the members of the Anti-Korogumi movement mentioned how the Korogumi group plundered their peaceful life.

Following this, the chapter reintroduced Chihiro and his father's friend, Shiba. It was further revealed that they were looking for a certain sorcery group that had to do with Chihiro's father's death. According to Shiba's intel, the Korogumi group was connected to the group they were searching for.

Chihiro using Sorcery (Image via Takeru Hokazono)

As such, the dark-haired protagonist infiltrated their base and vehemently killed many of their members. The first chapterbthen revealed that Kunishige Rokuhira was a master swordsmith who could create katana imbued with sorcery. Following this, the katana Chihiro wielded was Kinishige's last katana, the one he sacrificed his life to make.

The first chapter of Kagurabachi then teased some of the unique sorcery skills of the protagonist. Unsheathing his katana, the dark-haired protagonist chanted the words "Enten" to imbue it with sorcery. His unique swordsmanship brutally ended many of the Korogumi members' lives. Later, he inquired about the Sorcery Group from the Korogumi group's boss and declared that he would cut them down.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 2

Chihiro Rokuhira (Image via Takeru Hokazono)

After a fascinating start to the story, Kagurabachi chapter 2 is expected to provide details regarding what exactly happened to Kunishige Rokuhira on that tragic day. Additionally, readers might also get more clues about Chihiro's sorcery powers.

From the first chapter, it's apparent that Chihiro harbors a deep-rooted hatred for the Hishaku Sorcery group. Thus, Kagurabachi chapter 2 might also provide information about the Hishaku Group.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

