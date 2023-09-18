Why does Yumichika Ayasegawa hide his powers? Bleach TYBW answers by revealing the name of his Zanpakuto

In the latest episode of Bleach TYBW part 2, the 3rd Seat of the 11th Division, Yumichika Ayasegawa, has shown a different side to his character. Seeing his friend Ikkaku Madarame in a fatal state, Yumichika didn't hesitate to release the true powers of his Zanpakuto against Zombified Toshiro Hitsugaya.

However, he was slashed by the ruthless blade of Toshiro before he could fully release his original Shikai. Interestingly, Yumichika always adhered to the stance of not revealing his Zanpakuto's true powers in front of his teammates. That being said, his actions in the latest installment contradict his stance since he was ready to break his own conviction to save his friend's life.

So, why does Yumichika hide his powers? And what is the name of Yumichika's Zanpakuto? Several fans have been asking these questions following the release of Bleach TYBW episode 23. Undoubtedly, Yumichika's actions and the mystery surrounding his true blade have piqued the interest of many. However, his motive to hide his true potential and powers concerned the code of the 11th Division, which relies on brute strength rather than the use of Kido.

In Bleach TYBW, Yumichika Ayasegawa hid his Kido-based Zanpakuto, Ruri'iro Kujaku, as it goes against the unspoken code of the 11th Division

As stated above, the 3rd Seat of the 11th Division, Yumichika Ayasegawa, who would rather lose his life than reveal his Zanpakuto's true abilities to everyone, didn't hesitate to release it to save Ikkaku Madarame in the latest episode of Bleach TYBW.

Several fans took to social media to ask questions such as, "Why does Yumichika hide his powers?" or "What is the name of Yumichika's Zanpakuto?." According to Tite Kubo's Bleach, the true name of Yumichika's Zanpakuto is Ruri'iro Kujaku. It's a Kido-based Zanpakuto that drains the Reiatsu of his opponents.

Yumichika as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

However, Yumichika had sworn not to use the true abilities of his Zanpakuto in front of everyone as it goes against the unspoken code of the 11th Division that looks down upon the use of Kidos and relies on brute strength. As a result, Yumichika used his Zanpakuto under a nickname, "Fuji Kujaku," and limited its powers.

The names of Zanpakutos have a pivotal significance in Bleach. For example, Renji Abarai was only able to use the full extent of his Bankai after learning the true name of his Bankai from Ichibei Hyosube. While Yumichika was aware of his Zanpakuto's real name, he refused to acknowledge its powers.

Yumichika using Ruri'iro Kujaku (Image via Pierrot)

Knowing that his Zanpakuto spirit, Ruri'iro Kujaku, hated "Wisteria," Yumichika began calling his Zanpakuto Fuji Kujaku, thus limiting the growth of his powers. He deliberately compromised on his abilities because he didn't want the members of the 11th Division, especially Captain Zaraki Kenpachi, and his best friend, Ikkaku Madarame, to look down upon him.

As noted previously, the 11th Division is known for its sheer brute strength and swordsmanship. The members of this division dedicate their lives to fighting and only use Zanpakuto for direct attacks. Anybody who uses a kido-type Zanpakuto is treated like a coward in the 11th Division.

Ikkaku and Yumichika in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

However, Yumichika loved being part of Zaraki's Division, mainly because he respected Zaraki Kenpachi and he loved the company of Ikkaku. As such, he was ready to die than reveal his Ruri'iro Kujaku. He only showcased his true abilities against Shuhei Hisagi and Charlotte in the Arrancar Saga.

However, in Bleach TYBW episode 23, Yumichika willingly chose to reveal his true Shikai, Ruri-iro Kujaku, to save Ikkaku's life, albeit he was stopped before he could release it fully. It only goes to show that Yumichika has grown a lot as a Shinigami. He has probably acknowledged his true self, and chosen not to hide his true Zanpakuto anymore.

Yumichika's Zanpakuto, Ruri'iro Kujaku

While Yumichika wasn't able to use his Zanpakuto, Ruri'iro Kujaku, in the Bleach TYBW arc, he did showcase the powers against Charlotte and Hisagi in previous arcs. On being released with the command Split and Deviate, Ruri'iro Kujaku takes the form of a sickle-like blade and then transforms into several glowing vines.

Ruri'iro Kujaku's vines then ensnare an opponent and subdue them. Once subdued, these glowing vines begin to grow buds filled with the opponent's reiatsu. When those buds bloom into flowers, his opponents would get deprived of their Spiritual Pressure.

Yumichika's Ruri'iro Kujaku (Image via Bleach Brave Souls)

Additionally, Yumichika can chew the flower's petals to restore his own Reiatsu/Spiritual pressure. So, in simple terms, Yumichika's Ruri'iro Kujaku has the ability to completely drain the spiritual pressure of his foes.

