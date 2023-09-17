Chivalry of a Failed Knight manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Chivalry of a Failed Knight manga was inspired by the fantasy light novel series of the same name, written and illustrated by Riku Misora and Won. Megumu Soramichi's brilliant vision as an illustrator brought the characters from the light novel to life in manga form.

Just like the light novel, the Chivalry of a Failed Knight manga takes the readers on a fantastical and adventurous journey filled with supernatural elements. Notably, the popularity of the Chivalry of a Failed Knight franchise skyrocketed following its anime adaptation.

As such, many interested fans transitioned to the light novel and then to the manga. So, this article explains where the manga adaptation of Chivalry of a Failed Knight can be read.

Chivalry of a Failed Knight manga is unavailable in English in the market

Where to read

There are many manga enthusiasts who want to read the Chivalry of a Failed Knight manga series, which also goes by the names Rakudai Kishi no Eiyuutan or Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry. Unfortunately, it's not available to be read officially at the moment. As a result, readers may have to resort to unofficial sites to read the fantasy-adventure manga.

Notably, the manga adaptation doesn't cover the original light novel in its entirety. From 2014 to 2017, Squire Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan serialized the Chivalry of a Failed Knight manga, which was based on the light novel written and illustrated by Riko Misora and Won.

Chivalry of a Failed Knight (Image via Silver Link/Nexus)

As mentioned, Megumu Soramichi worked as an illustrator for the manga adaptation project. Following its serialization, the individual chapters were collected into eleven Tankobon volumes. The final volume of the manga series was released on April 13, 2018, in Japan.

For unknown reasons, the Chivalry of a Failed Knight manga series wasn't green-lit for an English-language release in the West. As such, there's no way to read the individual chapters or purchase the volumes in English. Even in digital markets, Japanese volumes are difficult to find.

What to expect in Chivalry of a Failed Knight manga

According to the narrative, Chivalry of a Failed Knight is set in a fantasy world where Ikki Kurogane, a "failed knight," meets a prodigious Blazer named Stella Vermillion in the Hagun Academy.

Due to certain events, Ikki gets challenged in a duel by Stella, but she loses terribly. Following the duel, both Ikki and Stella become roommates. Notably, both of them have the same desire: to become powerful Mage-Knight. As such, they form a bond and begin training to reach their goal.

The Chivalry of a Failed Knight manga is embedded with elements of the supernatural, fantasy, action, and adventure. The Hagun Academy has plenty of Blazers who aspire to become the greatest Mage-Knights. Notably, the manga series portrays the same emotion as the light novel series.

Additional information

Chivalry of a Failed Knight anime (Image via Silverlink/Nexus)

The manga series Chivalry of a Failed Knight portrays the key moments of the light novel. Fans would like to know that the original light novel series, written and illustrated by Riku Misora and Won, has been published by SB Creative's GA Bunko Imprint since 2013.

As per the latest update, the final volume (19th) of the light novel series will be released on December 15, 2023, in Japan. Sol Press acquired the rights to release them in English and published five volumes. Later on, an anime adaptation of the light novel was green-lit under the production of Silver Link and Nexus, which ran for 12 episodes.

