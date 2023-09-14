An anime adaptation of the light novel series Chivalry of a Failed Knight by Riku Misora has drawn attention from viewers all around the world who are anxiously awaiting word on the potential of a second season. Action, fantasy, and romance are just a few of the categories that the anime gives its audience.

The story is based on a light novel series by Riku Misora that debuted in 2013 and is still going strong with 19 volumes published. In addition, a Megumi Soramichi-illustrated manga adaptation was produced, which ran from 2014 to 2017.

Shin Oonuma and Jin Tamamura directed the anime's first season, which was created by Nexus Studio and Silver Link and broadcast from October to December 2015. The possibility of a second season of Chivalry of a Failed Knight is eagerly anticipated by fans. However, the future of the series looks bleak.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Chivalry of a Failed Knight season 2 looks unlikely

The potential of continuing the anime series will depend on the availability of source material and factors related to profitability.

A light novel series by Riku Misora, which includes 18 volumes as of January 2022, served as the inspiration for Chivalry of a Failed Knight's first season.

Despite having a wealth of sources, Chivalry of a Failed Knight Season 2's release date has not been officially announced as of August 2023.

Whether a second season will be created largely depends on how profitable the first season was. Around 2.9k copies of the first season's Blu-ray were sold, which was below average.

Furthermore, despite the light novel series having sold about 500k copies in print, there may not be much of a market for an anime adaptation. Limited product options further suggest probable financial difficulties.

It is still uncertain whether Chivalry of a Failed Knight season 2 will be approved in light of these circumstances. Studio producers may be encouraged to create another season by the dwindling following and disappointing profit margins.

It's crucial to remember that official pronouncements have the power to alter the course of events.

Fans are anxiously awaiting word of a potential continuation of this cherished anime series despite the uncertainties surrounding its future.

Expected plot of Chivalry of a Failed Knight season 2

The second instalment of Chivalry of a Failed Knight is expected to dig into a complicated web of connections and challenges as the main character, Ikki Kurogane, climbs to power amidst a triangle fight between himself, Stella Vermillion, and her sister, Shizuku.

The character development of Ikki will be further explored in Chivalry of a Failed Knight's upcoming season when he encounters dangerous obstacles.

The fans might see Ikki's personality growing, which will leave everyone fascinated and puzzled. Major changes are anticipated at Hagun Academy as Ryoma Kurogane, Ikki's great-grandfather, has a bigger influence on his development.

Director Kurono will go into serious difficulties as a result of the power struggle between Ikki and his other family members, but it also plays a crucial role in Ikki's return to political power.

Furthermore, Emperor Vermillion, Stella’s father, will try his hand at helping out Ikki and Stella in their journey. Shizuku, on the other hand, has her own intentions and makes sure that, despite all the commotion, her voice is heard.

As the plot unfolds with twists and turns, it will become clear why Ikki’s fate was so challenging in the first season. Fans may look forward to a compelling narrative that covers themes of commitment, love, ambition, and personal growth.

