Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid movie gets December release date with new trailer

On Sunday, September 17, 2023, a new trailer for Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid movie from the Aobuta series was released ahead of its premiere on December 1, 2023, in Japan. The captivating clip features the central characters for the movie, and teases the conclusion of the Rascal Does Not Dream series' High School Arc.

Notably, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid is the second anime movie in the sequel anime project for Hajime Kamoshida's Seishun Buta Yaro (Aobuta) light novel series. Produced by CloverWorks Studio, the upcoming movie will see the original cast and the crew members reprising their roles.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid (Aobuta) movie will premiere on December 1, 2023

A new trailer for the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid movie from the Aobuta series was revealed at The Kyoto International Manga Anime Fair on Sunday, September 17, 2023. According to the trailer, the film is slated to premiere in theatres in Japan on December 1, 2023.

Notably, the trailer highlights the main characters from the upcoming movie, Sakuta Azusagawa, and Mai Sakurajima, and teases the conclusion of the High School arc of the Aobua light novel series. Additionally, the clip heavily focuses on Sakuta's developments in life.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid movie (Image via CloverWorks)

Produced by CloverWorks Studio, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid film will mark the second sequel film of the Aobuta series. The first movie was titled Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and it premiered on June 23, 2023. Previously, a key visual for the second film was unveiled at the Aniplex Online Fest 23 on September 10, 2023.

Details regarding the cast and crew members for the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid have also been revealed. Under the production of CloverWorks Animation Studio, the movie will be helmed by Souchi Masui while Masahiro Yokotani will be back as the series composer and scriptwriter.

A visual from the film (Image via Cloverworks)

Additionally, Satomi Tamura will be in charge of the character designs and chief animation. As for the cast members, Kaito Ishikawa will reprise the role of Sakuta, while Asami Kato will lend her voice to Mai's character.

More about the title

Ninth volume cover of the Aobuta series (Image via Hajime Kamoshida/Keiji Mizoguchi)

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid will cover the ninth volume of the Aobuta light novel series, as the first sequel movie titled Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out covered the eighth volume. Released on June 23, 2023, the first film garnered much appreciation in Japan and earned approximately $1.28 million within the first three days of its release, as per Anime News Network.

Yen Press describes the story of the ninth volume, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid as:

"March has arrived, meaning there’s only one month left in the third term. Mai’s graduation has come and gone. This might be a time for change, but that isn’t nearly enough to explain why Sakuta meets a little girl who looks just like Mai did when she was a child actress. Before he can even begin to unravel this fresh mystery, his father calls."

It continues:

"Their family hasn’t lived together since Kaede was bullied. Two long years later, their mother says she wants to see her daughter. What’s changed, and what’s stayed the same? There’s only one way to find out..."

