On September 16, 2023, it was announced that under the production of Studio Colorido and Team Yamahitsuji, Burn the Witch anime will return with a prequel, titled Burn the Witch #0.8. This exciting news was accompanied by a short teaser promotional video featuring the central characters of the anime. However, a release date is yet to be announced.

Based on Tite Kubo's manga series of the same name, Burn The Witch anime takes place in the same universe as Bleach. The aforementioned second anime project for the Burn the Witch series will adapt the original one-shot chapter released by Tite Kubo, which is currently under production.

Burn the Witch anime prequel is titled Burn the Witch #0.8 and is reportedly under production

Following the release of Bleach TYBW episode 23, it was announced that the Burn the Witch anime is getting a new anime titled Burn The Witch #0.8. This marks the second anime project for Tite Kubo's Burn the Witch series that takes place in the same universe as Kubo's magnum opus, Bleach.

To heighten the anticipation, a short teaser promotional video has also been released. This exciting PV features Noel, Ninny, Balgo, Osushi, and other characters from Tite Kubo's manga series. Notably, the upcoming Burn the Witch #0.8 will adapt the original prequel one-shot manga chapter titled Don't Judge a Book By Its Cover.

Ninny as seen in the trailer (Image Studio Colorido/Team Yamahitsuji)

This one-shot chapter comprising 64 pages built the lore of the series and introduced the main characters. Unfortunately, neither the teaser PV nor the official Twitter handle of Burn the Witch anime has provided details regarding the anime's release date. However, it has been confirmed that the previous cast and staff members will reprise their roles.

Studio Colorido and Team Yamahitsuji will be in charge of the anime's production with Tatsuro Kawano returning at the helm of affairs. Aside from them, Asami Tano will once again reprise the role of Ninny Spangcole, while Yuina Yamada will voice Noel Niihashi once again.

Noel as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Colorido/Team Yamahitsuji)

Additionally, the official website of Burn the Witch anime has also listed Hiroaki Hirata as Billy Banx (Chief) and Shinba Tsuchiya as Balgo Parks. In other words, all the original voice actors will return for the next anime project for Burn the Witch.

Additional information

Since Burn the Witch #0.8 will be based on the one-shot chapter (prequel), it will see a standalone story featuring Balgo at the center of the events. Noel and Ninny are also seen battling a Dark Dragon. Notably, this anime project will follow the first Burn the Witch anime released on October 2, 2020.

Burn the Witch (Image Studio Colorido/Team Yamahitsuji)

The first installment was released as a film and then split into three episodes, focusing on Noel and Ninny in the Reverse London. Moreover, the anime further established that Noel and Ninny were living in the same universe as Ichigo Kurosaki.

