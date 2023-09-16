Link Click season 2 episode 12: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Link Click season 2 episode 12 is slated to release on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 11 am CST (Chinese Standard Time). The highly anticipated finale will be available for streaming on Bilibili with a subscription. On the other hand, global viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. The date and time will vary according to different time zones and regions.

The previous episode of Link Click season 2 saw Cheng Xiaoshi's original plan of action thwarted by the cunningness of Qian Jin. As a result, he and Tianxi found themselves captured by Jin's men. In addition, the penultimate episode revealed many interesting facts related to Qian Jin's past and his real intentions.

Since the previous installment of this season ended on a heart-wrenching cliffhanger, Link Click Season 2 episode 12 promises to be an exciting finale.

Link Click season 2 episode 12 will reveal the fate of Li Tianxi and see the protagonists confronting Qian Jin

Release date, time, and where to watch

As mentioned earlier, the highly anticipated finale, Link Click season 2 episode 12 will stick to its original schedule and release on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 11 am CST (Chinese Standard Time). Fans would like to know that they will be able to stream the episode on the Bilibili video-sharing platform.

Apart from Bilibili, Link Click season 2 episode 12 can also be streamed on the Crunchyroll platform. Interested viewers may also like to know that all eleven previous episodes of the first season are available on Crunchyroll.

Here's a list of the release dates and times according to varying timezones and regions for Link Click season 2 episode 12:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, September 21, 8 pm

Central Standard Time: Thursday, September 21, 10 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, September 21, 11 pm

British Standard Time: Friday, September 22, 4 am

Central European Time: Friday, September 22 5 am

Indian Standard Time: Friday, September 22, 8:30 am

Philippine Standard Time: Friday, September 22, 11 am

Australian Central Standard Yime: Friday, September 22, 12:30 pm

A brief recap on Link Click season 2 episode 11

A clip from the episode (Image via LAN Studio)

The penultimate episode took the audience on a mini-flashback, showing Cheng Xiaoshi formulating a plan to successfully save Lu Guang. According to Xiaoshi, if he went into a dive beforehand, he could easily clap himself out of the location once the trade was made. As such, he dug into CCTV footage to set his plan into motion.

However, Qian Jin prepared a countermeasure for Xiaoshi and Xiao Li's plans, including a tracker in Xiaoshi's outfit and the unexpected explosion. He wanted to create a diversion so that his men could capture Xiaoshi. It was then revealed that Qian Jin's man captured both Xiaoshi and Li Tianxi and took them to a nearby underground subway station.

Link Click season 2 (Image via LAN Studio)

While Li Tianchen was visibly surprised to see her sister aligning with Cheng Xiaoshi, Qian clearly anticipated it. Since he detests betrayal more than anything else, he was even ready to shoot her. Seeing Jin pointing the gun at Tianxi, both Tianchen and Xiaoshi took a protective stance.

The episode also revealed that it was Li Tianchen who had given the picture to Lu Guang at the hospital, aiming to change the past. When Jin's lackey blabbered about how he never trusted Tianchen to begin with, Jin shot a bullet through him to shut him up.

Qian Jin as seen (Image via LAN Studio)

On the other hand, Tianchen dropped a bomb by saying that Qian Jin's wife never cheated on her. The previous theory was proven right, as it was Jin who killed his wife and his unborn child over his growing suspicions. However, Qian Jin didn't want to believe any of it.

At that moment, his injured partner showed up and shot him. But since Jin was wearing body armor, bullets didn't penetrate through him. On the other hand, a fight broke out between Li Tianchen and Xiaoshi. Meanwhile, Lu Guang managed to find the location and arrived to save his partner.

Li Tianxi (Image via LAN Studios)

Seeing her brother fighting, Tianxhi's eyes were filled with tears. However, just at that moment, she was shot out of the blue, shocking both Xiaoshi and Li Tianchen. Thus, the episode ended on a cliffhanger with Li Tianxi's life hanging in the balance.

What to expect in Link Click season 2 episode 12

Link Click season 2 episode 12 will reveal the person who shot Li Tianxi. The preview video also suggests that the final episode will see Xiaoshi and Lu Guag combating Qian Ji, while Li Tianxi's powers are likely to be transferred to Qiao Ling.

From the preview video, it's also apparent that Xiaoshi gets shot by Qian Jin while trying to save Lu Guang. Overall, Link Click season 2 episode 12 promises to be a fascinating finale.

