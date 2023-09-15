Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 cover features Sarada in her post-timeskip glory

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 set to release on September 21, 2023, the spoilers and leaks for the same have started coming out. While it was previously unveiled that Sarada Uchiha was set to feature on the cover art, the illustration for the same has finally been leaked.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga is the sequel manga to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. It follows the story of Boruto after he had to leave the Hidden Leaf Village following Eida's ability activation that saw him and Kawaki switch places. Moreover, Naruto and Hinata have been sealed away by Kawaki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 cover art unveils Sarada's complete illustration

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 spoilers and leaks coming out today, the manga leakers online unveiled the cover art of the manga's upcoming chapter. The cover art featured Sarada Uchiha's illustration in her post-time skip outfit.

However, if one takes a closer look at the cover art, one can notice that the illustration was previously released partially. The previous partial illustration was used to announce the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga and its release date. Nevertheless, with the release of the manga's second chapter, the series has finally unveiled Sarada's full illustration from earlier.

The cover art showcases Sarada's complete character design, as seen in the previous chapter, in front of a background that matches her outfit color.

How fans reacted to the cover art illustration

Screenshot of fans praising Sarada's look in the cover art (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

Fans loved the new cover art for the manga as they could not stop praising Ikemoto. The manga artist previously faced a lot of criticism over his art style. However, with time, fans have noticed an improvement. Therefore, they had a newfound respect for the manga artist and praised him for his work.

They loved Sarada's post-time skip character design, and with the latest illustration in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2, they appreciated it even more.

Screenshot of fans commenting on the cover art (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

That said, fans were quick to notice that they had seen part of the illustration earlier. The series had cropped the same image to announce the new manga. With the spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 out, fans were finally able to witness the full artwork.

Nevertheless, there were some fans who still criticized Ikemoto. The manga artist has faced several allegations in the past, stating that he drew Sarada in a sensual way. Fans believed that the manga artist hadn't changed much as he drew the character in a similar manner as before.

