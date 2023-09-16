Overtake anime unveils ending theme song in new PV

On Saturday, September 16, 2023, the original Overtake anime series unveiled its ending theme song in its newest and third overall promotional video, which was released at the Kyoto International Anime Manga Fair event. The promo video was accompanied by the screening of the anime project’s first episode.

With the Overtake anime series set to premiere in early October 2023, this latest promotional video is likely to be the final before the project's formal release. This is further supported by the fact that the opening theme song was previously announced, as was a seemingly full cast and staff list for the series.

As an original anime project, there’s no source material for the series to adapt or be structured around, meaning that Overtake is truly and completely a spoiler-free series. Thus, it makes for an unpredictable series overall in terms of quality, storyline, and other critical aspects.

Original Overtake anime series set to premiere in Japan on Sunday, October 1, 2023

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the original Overtake anime series’ latest promotional video both unveiled and previewed the series’ ending theme song. Per the latest promotional video, the ending theme song is titled Good Luck, sung by Tasuku Hatanaka. The previously announced opening theme song is called Tailwind, which is performed by VTuber Kanae.

The collaborative series between Kadokawa and TROYCA is set to premiere on Japanese television on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 10 pm Japanese Standard Time on AT-X. The series will also run on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, BS11, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, and Iwate Asahi TV.

Kadokawa and Troyca are credited with the original work, with Ei Aoki directing the anime at TROYCA animation studios. Ayumi Sekine is overseeing the series scripts, while Masako Matsumoto is adapting Takako Shimura’s original character designs for animation. Katsuhiko Takayama is supervising the project, and Kana Utatane is composing the music for the series.

Expand Tweet

Overtake anime will star Anan Furuya as Haruka Asahina, Katsuyuki Konishi as Koya Madoka, Tasuku Hatanaka as Kotaro Komaki, Kengo Kawanishi as Satsuki Harunaga, Taku Yashiro as Toshiki Tokumaru, and Reina Ueda as Arisu Mitsugawa. It’s presumed that this is the full cast list for the series, but more members may be announced as the series progresses.

The story focuses on the motorsport Formula 4 (F4), where freelance photographer Koya Madoka finds himself in a slump due to "a certain reason." He goes to Fuji International Speedway chasing a story, but unexpectedly meets high school F4 tracer Haruka Asahina. He then finds his heart racing after not feeling much for so long, and from there, he starts supporting Haruka and the "Komaki Motors" youth team in achieving their dreams.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.