Bloom Into You season 2: Why is the sequel currently in a state of hiatus? Explained

Season 2 of Bloom Into You anime is still a no show, which has got the fandom worried that it might never happen. Following the conclusion of its first season on December 28, 2018, the anime has been on an indefinite hiatus and has remained silent about a possible renewal ever since. With the Fall 2023 season approaching, it's time to see if Bloom Into You will even make a comeback this year.

Bloom Into You is based on the manga of the same name by Nio Nakatani, which was serialized in Dengeki Daioh magazine from April 27, 2015 to September 27, 2019. The anime made quite the impact on the industry upon release and is often considered to be one of the best yuri shows that the genre has to offer.

Has Bloom Into You been renewed for a second season?

To answer the question - no, Bloom Into You anime has not been renewed for a second season as of this article's writing. The creators of the show nor the production studio, Troyca, has dropped any hints about a second season so far. Thus, it seems likely to assume that the anime is on a hiatus indefinitely.

Moreover, there are high chances that the show has been cancelled. Although the reasons remain unknown, but there is reason to believe that the creators and the studio have moved on and are focussing on other new projects. Troyca is currently working on Atri: My Dear Moments anime, which will be directed by Makoto Kato, the director behind Bloom Into You. Reportedly, Atri: My Dear Moments is scheduled to have a 2024 release window.

Having said that, there are also a few possibilities for Bloom Into You to return. As far as the manga is concerned, it ended four years ago on September 27, 2019, with a total of eight volumes that had 45 chapters. The first season of the anime had adapted the manga roughly up to the beginning of volume 5, at chapter 25. Fans who wish to get ahead and know how whether or bot Yuu and Touko end up together, they can begin from there.

As such, it seems possible that the anime may continue in order to complete the original story. Moreover, two additional anthologies have also been released, along with a novel by Hitoma Iruma. Thus, content-wise, there is definitely no shortage for the anime to adapt to make it to the screen.

However, the anime had drawn its curtain almost five years ago after a total run of 13 episodes. Since then, no news has been reported regarding the show making a comeback, which makes the chances of a second season seem hopeless.

Meanwhile, fans have remained loyal to the series and are still expecting its arrival, which means that the series still enjoys the fame that it did years ago. Popularity and relevance of an anime contributes greatly to the decision of whether or not it gets renewed, which is why it is safe to say that Bloom Into You has lost none of it.

Furthermore, yuri series have seen a surge of popularity recently, with the release of shows like Yuri Is My Job! and the upcoming I’m In Love With The Villainess. This has led to the fans hoping that season 2 of Bloom Into You will follow suit and will soon be announced. For now, nothing can be speculated with conviction unless the animation studio announces any news related to Bloom Into You's second season.

For those who wish to pick up on the anime or manga but get to understand the synopsis first, the English translated version of the original manga is licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment, which describes the story on its official website as:

"Yuu has always adored shoujo manga and yearns for the day when someone might give her a love confession that would send her heart aflutter. Yet when a junior high school classmate confesses his feelings to her–she feels nothing."

It continues:

"Disappointed and confused, Yuu enters high school, where she sees the confident and beautiful student council member Nanami. When the next person to confess to Yuu is Nanami herself, has her romantic dream finally come true?"

Fans can stream the first season of Bloom Into You anime in HIDIVE and Spectrum TV. However, it is not available for all regions.

