My Hero Academia makes waves after collaboration with NBA

My Hero Academia has broken new ground by partnering with the NBA on a clothing line. The collaboration will make its début in Las Vegas from July 7 to 9 at the MHA Con.

Since the anime's debut in 2016, this popular series has been a commercial powerhouse, gaining a significant fanbase in the United States due to its inspiration from American superhero comics. In that aspect, the collaboration with the NBA will only serve to raise My Hero Academia's profile.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series.

My Hero Academia x NBA collab is a testament to anime's rising popularity

The NBA has introduced a clothing line in collaboration with My Hero Academia, NBALAB, and HYPERFLY. The product is set to be released in the fall, but it will be available first at the MHA Con in Las Vegas.

The clothing line will feature iconic characters from the series, such as Deku, Bakugo, and Uraraka, on apparel for numerous NBA teams, including the Golden State Warriors, the Chicago Bulls, the Miami Heat, and the Dallas Mavericks.

Horikoshi's series is a watershed point in anime history, as no other franchise has ever had the opportunity to develop a project of this magnitude.

My Hero Academia is loved worldwide

My Hero Academia is one of the most successful anime franchises of the last decade. Horikoshi's narrative has become a worldwide hit, with over 85 million manga copies sold and a spectacular anime adaptation by Bones Studio.

The anime makes extensive use of classic American superhero cliches as well as classic shonen tropes. In a world where 80% of the population have superpowers, becoming a superhero is a viable career option if a person possesses a Quirk, the series' term for powers. Midoriya lacks one and eventually finds a teacher in All Might, his childhood idol, earning him the opportunity to attend Japan's most prestigious superhero academy.

My Hero Academia has become a modern classic of the medium due to its humor, abundance of charismatic characters, great action sequences, and lovely emotional touch. This recent partnership with the NBA is yet another illustration of the franchise's success.

