My Hero Academia chapter 392 proves that Ochaco’s fate was always foreshadowed

With the release of My Hero Academia chapter 392’s spoilers and raw scans earlier this week, fans were extremely happy to see the focus remain on Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga. While followers of the anime and manga expected this, series author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi has a penchant for shifting perspectives when fans least expect it.

Thankfully, this is not the case for My Hero Academia chapter 392, which the issue’s official release on June 26, 2023, at 12 AM JST will hopefully confirm.

However, My Hero Academia chapter 392 also apparently gives fans reason to worry about Ochaco Uraraka by the time it concludes. To add to their concerns, fans have lately learned that they may have been warned about Uraraka's current fate in supplemental illustrations and artwork some time ago.

My Hero Academia chapter 392 has fans realizing Ochaco’s fate was revealed to them way earlier

Brief spoiler recap

My Hero Academia chapter 392’s spoilers begin by showing that Tsuyu Asui has been captured. Himiko Toga yells at Ochaco Uraraka about how she’s had such an easy life, leading into a backstory flashback for Toga. This essentially highlights her childhood self’s confusion about how others experience love and how her own manner of loving must be suppressed and altered.

The vestige of Curious then appears, speaking and explaining to Toga that this is why she was forced to suppress her true emotions and her unique love. Uraraka pulls Toga towards her as Kyoka Jirou and Fumikage Tokoyami arrive, trying to catch the now-falling Tsuyu. However, it becomes apparent that this was a clone of Tsuyu all along, with her face distorting.

My Hero Academia chapter 392 then shows that the Twice clones are drinking the blood spilt on the battlefield, thus transforming into various Heroes such as Jirou and Tsuyu. The real Tsuyu, restrained by Twice clones, tells Toga that Uraraka is prioritizing reaching her over the Pro Hero rules or how villains should be dealt with. Shockingly, Toga stabs Uraraka in the stomach, with the chapter ending as she coughs up blood and Toga thinks back to when Twice urged her to pick a villain name.

How Uraraka’s fate was foreshadowed, explained

When the artwork for the series’ 38th compilation volume covers was leaked, two postcard-style supplemental artworks were also leaked at roughly the same time. These postcards each highlighted the central protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, as well as the villain, Himiko Toga. Midoriya stands in front of his friends’ discarded and degraded Pro Hero gear, while Toga sits atop a mountain of plushies with various knives stabbed in them.

Unsurprisingly, following the My Hero Academia chapter 392 leaks, fans are returning to these pieces of artwork with finer attention to detail in mind, looking for any clues hidden within. Excitingly, one such foreshadowing has been discovered, with one of the plushies directly next to Toga in the artwork being designed after Uraraka and having a knife run through its stomach.

Fans are now praising Horikoshi for hiding such exciting foreshadowing and warning for the latest events of the series in plain sight. At the time, fans thought nothing of it since the matchup between Himiko Toga and Ochaco Uraraka had already been well-established. Obviously, in hindsight, fans are looking at this artwork in a completely new light.

My Hero Academia chapter 392, which puts this artwork in a new perspective, has also led fans to revisit the Midoriya artwork to see if any significant foreshadowing is evident within. While nothing has been found yet, many are assuming that any foreshadowing will become extremely evident after the fact, as occurred with the Toga artwork.

In any case, it’s fascinating to see Horikoshi plan out his series’ next moves for at least a few weeks at a time. Such an endeavor is especially welcome considering recent critiques from some fans regarding a lack of planning in the series’ final arc. At the very least, this latest development shows that Horikoshi does have a grand vision in mind for his series’ finale.

