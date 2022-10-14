My Hero Academia season 6 gives a popular ship validation

KamiJirou shippers are having a field day with My Hero Academia season 6.

Romance might be a rarity in shonen anime, but that doesn't mean it's never referenced. Instead, the authors take a more subtle approach when having two people display feelings towards each other. This is very much the case for Denki Kaminari and Kyoka Jiro.

During the second episode of My Hero Academia season 6, Kaminari has a moment to reflect on the person he cares for the most. Of course, it turns out to be his best friend Jiro. There is definitely a ship tease between them in the second episode.

Here's why My Hero Academia season 6 validates a popular ship in the series

This is the scene in question

Kaminari got some major focus in the second episode of My Hero Academia season 6. During the early stages of the Paranormal Liberation War, several heroes raided the Gunga Mountain Villa. Kaminari was among the many Class 1-A students who served as support units.

Although he expressed concern over being on the frontline, Midnight reassured him that he needs to think about the people he cares about the most. Kaminari takes a moment to look back at all his friends. However, specific attention is paid towards Jiro, complete with a white glowing background.

It's not often that Kohei Horikoshi acknowledges ships, which is what makes My Hero Academia season 6 stand out. A similar instance in the series was Izuku Midoriya being rescued by Ochako Uraraka in the Joint Training arc. In both cases, the girls were able to bring the best out from the guys.

Kaminari found the courage to believe in himself

Little did Jiro know that she would provide moral support for Kaminari. In the end, she proved to be a very major asset for the heroes. When a random villain unleashed his powerful lightning attacks, Kaminari's Quirk absorbed it like it was nothing. The heroes ended up thanking him for the help.

Kaminari is finally getting some love with My Hero Academia season 6. Throughout most of the series, he would always be a punching bag to make others look good, whether it's Ibara Shiozaki or Jurota Shishida.

Of course, Kaminari doesn't have this moment without Jiro. She unknowingly returned the favor back in the School Festival arc, where he encouraged her to keep on singing for the concert.

A bunch of Twitter users liked what they saw

Kaminari and Jiro have always been a popular ship in the series, namely for their playful interactions and thematic similarities. As shown in the above tweet, it's among the very few hetero ships that gain any traction on Twitter.

Some fans even did some colorful fanart on the recent episode of My Hero Academia season 6. It's nice to see other Class 1-A students get some time to shine. Kaminari and Jiro have definitely played their part so far.

Rizzers⁷ @CharismaFair I ship it so hard man it hurts. I s2g if Denki Kaminari doesnt end up with Kyoka Jiro by the end of the show, imma lose it.I ship it so hard man it hurts. I s2g if Denki Kaminari doesnt end up with Kyoka Jiro by the end of the show, imma lose it. 😭❤ I ship it so hard man it hurts. https://t.co/4vEU1y8kWm

My Hero Academia season 6 is also a turning point in Kaminari's friendship with Jirou. He's even starting to realize how important she is to him. At the very least, shippers will have this fun little moment between them. It's not just done for the sake of fanservice, but rather character development.

