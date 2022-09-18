What to expect from season 6 of the My Hero Academia anime (Coming out in October 2022)

Season 6 of the My Hero Academia anime will primarily revolve around the Paranormal Liberation War arc from the manga.

The first episode is confirmed to air on October 1, 2022, on Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV. Crunchyroll has also announced that they will stream the popular Shōnen anime on their service, giving international viewers a chance to watch the show in October.

Note: This article will include spoilers just by virtue of the subject matter. People who despise spoilers are advised to leave now.

With that out of the way, it's worth mentioning that season 6 of the anime is expected to cover chapters 258 to 306 of the official My Hero Academia manga.

There have been several trailers for the season 6 of the My Hero Academia anime, with the above video being one of them. Considering that Paranormal Liberation War is the longest arc in the manga, it will be interesting to see if the anime condenses it all in one season or puts some of it into the next one.

Season 5 already had some parts of the Paranormal Liberation War arc, including:

Kurogiri being revealed to be a Nomu

His Warp Gate Quirk was created from several other Quirks

One of those Quirks used is from a character named Oboro Shirakumo

Some Class 1-A shenanigans

Izuku's mastery of Blackwhip

However, season 6 will reveal even more content.

Spoilers related to the Paranormal Liberation War arc

There are a bunch of parts from the Paranormal Liberation War arc to expect in season 6 of the My Hero Academia anime, such as:

The heroes unite to stop the villains

The beginning of the Paranormal Liberation War

He's revealed to be much older than he looks when his Life Force Quirk is erased

Mirko fights some Nomus and loses a limb in the process

Denki absorbs an impressive electrical attack by one of the villains

Hawks and Twice fight, which eventually results in Twice's death

Fumikage fights Re-Destro

Dabi beats up Hawks and reveals that he is Toya Todoroki

Fumikage saves Hawks

Mirko destroys Shigaraki's capsule when it was 74% complete

Dr. Kyudai Garaki is shown to be much older than he looks due to his Life Force Quirk

The doctor gets captured

All For One has a duplicate All For One Quirk

Deku debuts St. Louis Air Force Smash

The heroes flee from Shigaraki's Decay

Endeavor fights Shigaraki

Shigaraki has several new Quirks

All For One fights for control over Shigaraki

U.A. students fight off against Gigantomachia

One Quirk-Destroying bullet hits Aizawa's leg, but he cuts the leg off

Deku can now use Float and Danger Sense

Bakugo's Hero Name is Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight

Midnight and several other minor Pro Heroes are revealed to have been killed

Deku's classmates learn about One For All

Whether all of these topics and more are shown in season 6 of the My Hero Academia remains to be seen. Fans should expect most of them to be featured in some capacity.

The entire schedule of the My Hero Academia anime's season 6 hasn't been revealed yet, but fans of the series can expect the first episode to air on October 1, 2022.

