What to expect from season 6 of the My Hero Academia anime (Coming out in October 2022)

Season 6 of the My Hero Academia anime will primarily revolve around the Paranormal Liberation War arc from the manga.
The first episode is confirmed to air on October 1, 2022, on Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV. Crunchyroll has also announced that they will stream the popular Shōnen anime on their service, giving international viewers a chance to watch the show in October.
Note: This article will include spoilers just by virtue of the subject matter. People who despise spoilers are advised to leave now.
With that out of the way, it's worth mentioning that season 6 of the anime is expected to cover chapters 258 to 306 of the official My Hero Academia manga.
There have been several trailers for the season 6 of the My Hero Academia anime, with the above video being one of them. Considering that Paranormal Liberation War is the longest arc in the manga, it will be interesting to see if the anime condenses it all in one season or puts some of it into the next one.
Season 5 already had some parts of the Paranormal Liberation War arc, including:
- Kurogiri being revealed to be a Nomu
- His Warp Gate Quirk was created from several other Quirks
- One of those Quirks used is from a character named Oboro Shirakumo
- Some Class 1-A shenanigans
- Izuku's mastery of Blackwhip
However, season 6 will reveal even more content.
Spoilers related to the Paranormal Liberation War arc
There are a bunch of parts from the Paranormal Liberation War arc to expect in season 6 of the My Hero Academia anime, such as:
- The heroes unite to stop the villains
- The beginning of the Paranormal Liberation War
- He's revealed to be much older than he looks when his Life Force Quirk is erased
- Mirko fights some Nomus and loses a limb in the process
- Denki absorbs an impressive electrical attack by one of the villains
- Hawks and Twice fight, which eventually results in Twice's death
- Fumikage fights Re-Destro
- Dabi beats up Hawks and reveals that he is Toya Todoroki
- Fumikage saves Hawks
- Mirko destroys Shigaraki's capsule when it was 74% complete
- Dr. Kyudai Garaki is shown to be much older than he looks due to his Life Force Quirk
- The doctor gets captured
- All For One has a duplicate All For One Quirk
- Deku debuts St. Louis Air Force Smash
- The heroes flee from Shigaraki's Decay
- Endeavor fights Shigaraki
- Shigaraki has several new Quirks
- All For One fights for control over Shigaraki
- U.A. students fight off against Gigantomachia
- One Quirk-Destroying bullet hits Aizawa's leg, but he cuts the leg off
- Deku can now use Float and Danger Sense
- Bakugo's Hero Name is Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight
- Midnight and several other minor Pro Heroes are revealed to have been killed
- Deku's classmates learn about One For All
Whether all of these topics and more are shown in season 6 of the My Hero Academia remains to be seen. Fans should expect most of them to be featured in some capacity.
The entire schedule of the My Hero Academia anime's season 6 hasn't been revealed yet, but fans of the series can expect the first episode to air on October 1, 2022.
Q. Do you think this season will be great?
Yes
No