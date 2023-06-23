Demon Slayer Season 4: Expected release date, trailer, arc details, and more

Following the end of the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc, fans of the franchise have been looking forward to the release of Demon Slayer season 4. Fortunately, right after the third season ended, the anime announced the fourth season and a few key visuals for the same.

Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer follows the story of Kamado Tanjiro, a boy who lost his whole family, except his sister Nezuko, to a demon attack. However, Nezuko turned into a demon. Thus, to avenge his family and turn his sister back into a human, Tanjiro set forth on his journey as a demon slayer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer season 4 will adapt the Hashira Training arc

Expected release date for Demon Slayer Season 4

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 4 can be expected to be released in 2024. The anime's second season finished airing back in February 2022. Nevertheless, the third season premiered only a year after in April 2023.

The third season, i.e., the Swordsmith Village arc had a total of 30 chapters, all of which were animated in 11 episodes. Meanwhile, the fourth season, as announced, is set to adapt the Hashira Training arc.

Gyomei Himejima as seen in Demon Slayer season 1 (Image via Ufotable)

The Hashira Training arc has a total of 9 chapters in the manga. Thus, it is almost certain that the content will get animated pretty quickly. However, similar to the second season, which had two arcs in it, the fourth season might also feature a second arc. Thus, fans can expect the beginning of the Final Battle arc to be animated as well.

Giyu Tomioka as seen in Demon Slayer season 1 (Image via Ufotable)

Nevertheless, there also lies the possibility that Ufotable could decide on a special release format for the Hashira Training arc, adapting the story as a movie or a short season. Thus, the number of arcs for the upcoming season highly depends on how Ufotable decides to adapt the upcoming season.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Trailer & easter eggs

As of now, there has only been one teaser released of Demon Slayer season 4. The teaser revealed illustrations of the eight remaining Hashiras.

Considering that the anime had already released new illustrations for Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, and Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito as part of the second and third seasons, only the remaining five Hashiras received new illustrations. With that, the teaser confirmed that it will be adapting the Hashira Training arc.

The nine Hashiras as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Other than that, the anime only revealed the cast members for the characters, which will remain the same as the ones in the previous seasons.

Who will be the villain in Demon Slayer Season 4?

Sanemi Shinazugawa as seen in Demon Slayer season 1 (Image via Ufotable)

Considering that the anime has only announced adapting the Hashira Training arc, it does not seem likely for Tanjiro and his friends to face any villains in the supposed first part of Season 4.

However, there are several Hashiras who could stand in the way of Tanjiro's training, thus they could give him a tough time. In the past, the Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa stabbed Nezuko when Tanjiro and his friends were first brought to the Demon Slayer Corps headquarters. Thus, Tanjiro and Sanemi's bad blood from the time could follow all the way till the fourth season.

Muzan Kibutsuji as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

Moreover, the upcoming arc could also see Genya try and apologize to his brother Sanemi for his mistake. But considering Sanemi's personality, it does not seem likely that everything will be resolved between the two. Hence, they could also have a bad encounter.

That said, due to the Hashira Training arc consisting of only 9 chapters, which is too short for an individual season, season 4 could also adapt the beginning of the Final Battle arc. Thus, there is a possibility that Kibutsuji Muzan and the Upper Moon Demons—Kokushibo, Doma, and Akaza could also appear in Demon Slayer season 4.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 1 expectations

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

Considering that Demon Slayer season 4 has been announced to adapt the Hashira Training arc, fans can expect its first episode to set up the events of the upcoming arc.

The episode may start with demon slayers trying to heal after their long-fought battle against the two Upper Moon demons. Following that, they could update the Demon Slayer Corps about the same. Thus, the Hashiras could try coming up with a plan to defeat Kibutsuki Muzan and his demons.

Kamado Nezuko as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

Fans must also not forget that Nezuko Kamado, despite being a demon, is now immune to the Sun. Thus, she will play a key role in the final battle. That said, other demon slayers, who weren't in the Swordsmith village, should be shocked to see that she can talk now. Thus, the anime's fans can expect a few good reactions in the fourth season's first episode.

Elsewhere, Kibutsuji Muzan could begin his search for Nezuko Kamado and the head of the Demon Slayer Corps - Kagaya Ubuyashiki.

