Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 reveals the secret of Genya and Sanemi's terrible relationship

With the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6, fans got to learn about the relationship between the Shinazugawa siblings and how an unfortunate incident made it terrible. While fans have known that Genya is Sanemi's younger brother, they did not know anything about their relationship, which the latest episode revealed.

The previous episode saw Nezuko making Tanjiro's sword bright red by making use of her Demon Blood Art. With his upgraded sword, Tanjiro decapitated three of the four emotions of Hantengu. While Genya decapitated the fourth emotion, he did so using a demon-like form.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 reveals the history of the Shinazugawa siblings

Shizu Shinazugawa as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 showed fans the secret of Genya and Sanemi's terrible relationship. Just when Genya was going to be pierced by Sekido, he had a flashback of his past and how he wanted to apologize to his brother for his actions in the past.

Genya and Sanemi's mother Shizu was a very short woman, who used to get beaten by her husband Kyogo. However, due to people's hate towards the latter, a person stabbed Kyogo to death.

Sanemi Shinazugawa as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 (Image via Ufotable)

Following that, Genya and Sanemi decided to protect their family together. They father's death brought out a better living situation for them, however, that was not enough to sustain the family.

One day, when it was really late at night and Shizu was yet to return home, Sanemi and Genya could not bring themselves to sleep. Hence, Sanemi went out to search for their mother, while Genya was to stay back and take care of the other siblings.

Sanemi Shinazugawa as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 (Image via Ufotable)

After some time passed by, the Shinazugawa siblings were worried when a person knocked on their door. While Genya's younger siblings believed it was their mother, he suspected that the person was someone dangerous. Right after, the person on the opposite side of the door tore it down and cut down all the children, except for Genya, who only got a scar.

Genya could not see who had attacked them and was terrified when Sanemi came to his rescue and pushed the attacker outside the window. Genya, seeing his injured siblings, ran out to fetch a doctor when it was finally dawn and he could see a blood-soaked Sanemi in front of their mother's dead body.

Genya and his mother as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 (Image via Ufotable)

The person who had attacked them was their mother who had gotten turned into a demon. However, Sanemi could not see it due to the darkness and killed his mother while protecting his brother. But only when it was daybreak Sanemi could see who he had killed.

Even Genya, who at the time was too emotional due to the events that had occurred, could not understand the situation and ended up calling his brother a murderer despite the fact that he had protected him. This eventually led to them drifting apart as a family.

