Is Sanemi a good brother to Genya in Demon Slayer?

Sanemi is one of the most popular characters in Demon Slayer, especially among fans who have read the entire manga. When he was first introduced in the series, the reception he received was bad since he hurt Nezuko, seemed indifferent to his younger brother Genya, and was overall portrayed as a deranged human being with an unquenchable thirst to kill demons.

However, things slowly changed over the course of the series, and those who haven’t read the manga will definitely want to understand more about him. Certain fans want to comprehend if the Wind Hashira is a good elder brother and whether or not he respects Genya during the course of Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Is Sanemi a good sibling in the Demon Slayer series?

There is a reason why Sanemi behaved the way he did when he was first introduced in the series. If we take a look at his past and some of the traumatic events that he has been through, that will give the fans a sense of his character and why he acts this way.

Sanemi and Genya in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As a child, he and his siblings had an abusive father who would constantly harm them and their mother. One day, their father was killed, and he decided to protect and take care of his mother. Unfortunately, one night, his mother was turned into a demon, and she killed some of his siblings. In an attempt to save his younger brother, Genya, Sanemi decided to attack his own mother and ended up killing her.

Due to the lack of visibility, Genya didn’t realize that his mother had become a demon and ended up blaming Sanemi for the death of their mother. Sanemi left the house and asked his brother to settle down and have kids when he grew up. Sanemi decided to become a member of the Demon Slayer Corps in an attempt to rid humanity of the atrocities committed by the demons.

Ario @Ario_Tengen When he is forced to kill his mother, who had just slaughtered all his siblings. Genya’s immediate reaction is to hurl verbal abuse at Sanemi due to a misunderstanding, but Sanemi does not hold a grudge, instead he pushes forward in a world of faded colors for his loved ones sake When he is forced to kill his mother, who had just slaughtered all his siblings. Genya’s immediate reaction is to hurl verbal abuse at Sanemi due to a misunderstanding, but Sanemi does not hold a grudge, instead he pushes forward in a world of faded colors for his loved ones sake https://t.co/VTPxfrBzKN

Sanemi saved his brother and wanted nothing but the best life for him, while he constantly risked his life every day to safeguard the lives of those around him. Sanemi might seem rude when he talks, but he has nothing but love and admiration for his little brother.

The Wind Hashira was heartbroken when he witnessed the death of his brother when they fought Kokushibo. Sanemi loved his brother and tried to do everything he could to keep him safe from the demons. Even Genya realized this during his dying moments and apologized to Sanemi for blaming him for everything. Genya thanked his older brother for protecting him before crumbling into the dust.

There is no doubt that Sanemi was a good brother and cared a lot for his younger brother Genya. It’s saddening to see him witness the death of the only person that was a part of his family.

