Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 is set to be released on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. The Swordsmith Village arc has already garnered much attention from fans around the world. Naturally, the anticipation for Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 is growing among fans after the interesting conclusion of episode 6.

The series has been one of the most much-awaited series of this year. This season has promised an exciting and action-packed continuation of the series. As the series delves more into the story of Tanjiro's adventure in Swordsmith Village, excitement and suspense among fans also increases.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 will show Muchiro discovering his brutal past

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11:15 pm in Japan. The episode will be aired on Crunchyroll officially. It will also be available to fans across the world via Disney Plus and other digital streaming platforms in dubbed and subbed versions.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of the anime:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 7:15 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 9:15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 10:15 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 3:15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 5 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 6:15 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 7:45 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11:45 pm

A brief recap of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6

In Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6, viewers witnessed the intense battle against Hantengu and his emotion Demons. The episode focused on Genya Shinazugawa's struggle to defeat the fifth body of Hantengu and achieve his goal of becoming a Hashira.

During the episode, Tanjiro and Nezuko provided support to Genya in his quest, with Tanjiro directing him to the fifth body while they fought off the other Demons. As the battle raged on, Tanjiro displayed exceptional battle adaptation skills while Nezuko managed to set Aizetsu on fire, but both siblings faced dangerous attacks from their opponents.

The episode also delved into Genya's tragic past, exploring his difficult relationship with his older brother, Sanemi, and the traumatic events that led to their estrangement. As Genya fought against Hantengu, he recalled his past and regretted blaming Sanemi for their mother's death, wishing he could become a Hashira to apologize to him.

In the end, Tanjiro saved Genya from a fatal attack. Despite being injured, Genya shielded Tanjiro from Aizetsu's assault. Encouraged by Genya, Tanjiro struck Hantengu with his flaming sword, leading to a dramatic conclusion.

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7

The official website has revealed that Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 will be titled Villain. In this episode, viewers can expect Tanjiro to confront a mysterious demon who appears during his battle against Hantengu. With Nezuko struggling to recover her strength, Tanjiro must find a way to defeat this formidable foe. As of now, this new demon's motives and origins remain shrouded in mystery.

Later in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7, Muichiro will face a life-or-death struggle while trapped in Gyokko's Water Prison Pot. As he comes to terms with his seemingly inescapable fate, an unexpected vision of Tanjiro appears, urging him to rely on others. This vision sets off a chain of events that leads Muichiro to rediscover his past and unlock new levels of strength.

As the tension rises and the stakes grow higher, fans can look forward to an action-packed and emotionally charged episode that delves deeper into the characters' personal histories and pushes them to their limits.

