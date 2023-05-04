Demon Slayer: How did Gyokko find the swordsmith village? Mystery explored

Demon Slayer season 3 will finally show two Hashiras in action as both Mitsuri and Muichiro will attempt to foil the Upper Moon demons’ efforts in killing the swordsmiths. Despite the series advancing, there is one unanswered question in the Swordsmith Village arc that might seem insignificant at first. However, this was a major plot point in the series and had fans wondering how Gyokko located the Swordsmith Village.

It is important to understand that the Demon Slayer manga has not provided an explanation for this. However, there are a couple of compelling theories that can be explored. To substantiate said theories, fans have been looking into the official fan book as well, which could give them further insight into the characters and their abilities.

Disclaimer: The last section of this article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer: Possible ways Gyokko could have located the Swordsmith Village

Nearly every fan of Demon Slayer has been wondering how Gyokko located the Swordsmith Village. One of the ways he could have located it was by simply roaming around that particular area.

Most demons are mobile at night, either in search of humans to consume members of the Demon Slayer Corps to kill. Similarly, Gyokko might have come across this village accidentally.

Since a secret village filled with swordsmiths forging Nichirin blades was not particularly ordinary, he might have reported this to Kokushibo or Muzan. They, in turn, gave him permission to invade the place and kill every swordsmith out there.

There is another way Gyokko, the Upper Moon 5, could have located the village. One of Gyokko’s abilities involves teleporting through vases that he makes. A villager was intrigued by the pot and was unable to identify that it had something to do with a demon.

It is also possible that Gyokko could pick out targets by simply having his vases/pots sold to human beings who later become targets. A swordsmith could have purchased a pot that allowed Gyokko to teleport straight into the Swordsmith Village.

It is important to note that Muzan liked Gyokko because he could make money out of his pots. This was mentioned in the official fan book, and could, therefore, serve as an explanation for a wordsmith buying this pot.

Here's a still from the fan book that shows why Muzan likes Gyokko

This would have allowed him to conduct thorough surveillance before reporting it to Muzan. The author of the series, Koyoharu Gotouge, did not explore this aspect of the story. The mangaka clearly didn’t feel the need to explain this. However, these are just a couple of theories that could explain how the Upper Moon 5 demon was able to locate the secret Swordsmith Village.

About Gyokko

Gyokko is one of the creepiest demons who take pleasure in creating “artwork” by dismembering people and putting them together. He is a demon that utilizes water and takes the fifth rank among the Upper Moon demons. Gyokko's Blood Demon Art allows him to teleport between pots that he places across an area. It also allows Gyokko to summon a school of fish-like demons that can kill human beings with ease.

These demons that he summons are also capable of releasing a barrage of needles that are venomous, and the demons leave behind a strong acid-like substance upon their death. Gyokko is extremely proud and considers human beings a low-level life form, which was said during his fight against Muichiro Tokito.

Gyokko also has the ability to transform into his true self which boosts his combat abilities as well as his strength and endurance. However, the Mist Hashira succeeded in killing him with a technique that he developed himself.

