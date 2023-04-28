Demon Slayer: Nezuko and Muichiro's interaction is winning fans' hearts

Muichiro Tokito has stolen the spotlight in Demon Slayer season 3, especially after his interaction with Nezuko Kamado. At first, Muichiro was portrayed in a slightly negative light because of his conversation with Kotetsu. While he didn’t really have malice in his actions or words, he certainly lacked empathy, which Tanjiro accurately pointed out.

We also know that Muichiro is extremely young and quite talented. His demeanor and skill as a demon hunter make it easy for the fanbase to forget just how young he is. However, there was one interaction in the latest episode of the series that the entire fanbase absolutely adored.

He and Nezuko mimicked each other, and Ufotable animated this extremely well. This interaction was quite wholesome, and we got to see a different side of Muichiro in the anime series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga series.

Demon Slayer: Fans react to a wholesome scene involving Muichiro and Nezuko

RINO⋆KNY S3! @lovnezuko !!



MY CHILDREN ☹️ THE FACT THAT NEZUKO AND MUICHIRO ARE THE SAME AGE ( 14 y/o) AND HERE THEY ARE MIMICKING EACH OTHER AND MAKING SIMILAR SOUNDS MAKES ME CRY/LAUGH!!MY CHILDREN ☹️ THE FACT THAT NEZUKO AND MUICHIRO ARE THE SAME AGE ( 14 y/o) AND HERE THEY ARE MIMICKING EACH OTHER AND MAKING SIMILAR SOUNDS MAKES ME CRY/LAUGH😭😭😭!!MY CHILDREN ☹️😢😢 https://t.co/XFHp67hQMH

Demon Slayer has quite a grim atmosphere, and the majority of the story involves people fighting demons and witnessing their loved ones die before their very eyes. Therefore, wholesome interactions like these are paramount in order to give the viewers a break.

In this particular scene, we can see that Muichiro was in deep thought and tilted his slightly. Nezuko looked at Muichiro, and she too turned her head slightly, mimicking the Mist Hashira. Fans believe that the series has had plenty of wholesome moments, but this scene certainly won their hearts.

One fan expressed their satisfaction with how Ufotable animated Nezuko. This person also went on to take a dig at Studio Pierrot (Naruto and Boruto series), saying they wouldn't have done a good job with Demon Slayer.

L ⵣ N A @lina_elrs @lovnezuko I’m glad that ifotable is animating DS. I look forward to see more of nezuko demon transformation and battles. Studio Pierrot would have ruined her. @lovnezuko I’m glad that ifotable is animating DS. I look forward to see more of nezuko demon transformation and battles. Studio Pierrot would have ruined her.

• Luna 🪭 @stellansnox The new demon slayer episode is full of adorable scenes but my fav is definitely Nezuko mimicking Muichiro The new demon slayer episode is full of adorable scenes but my fav is definitely Nezuko mimicking Muichiro https://t.co/ST6Qdn9IWp

About Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro Tokito is the Mist Hashira who is also one of the youngest members of the Demon Slayer Corps. He is considered to be one of the most talented swordsmen in the Corps and devised his own form in Mist Breathing as well. He also activated the Demon Slayer Mark during his fight against Gyokko. His strength and skill are unparalleled as there are very few demon hunters that are capable of taking down an Upper Moon demon all by themselves.

Shirotaku @Shirotaku_fr TOKITO MUICHIRO THE MIST PILLAR

TOKITO MUICHIRO THE MIST PILLAR https://t.co/56UNDo78b3

He is extremely talented because he is the only living descendant of Yoriichi Tsukiguni. Despite his impressive skills, he dies at Kokushibo's hands in the Infinity Castle arc.

About Nezuko

Nezuko Kamao is Tanjiro's beloved sister who was turned into a demon by Muzan. She has never harmed any human being in her demon form and even played a crucial role in some of the missions. Nezuko became immune to sunlight after the fight against Hantengu, and subsequently became a human, all thanks to Tamayo's efforts.

Anime Everyday @LoKoKaBoosTeR69



Anime: Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc Nezuko's CutenessAnime: Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc Nezuko's Cuteness 💗Anime: Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc https://t.co/zmQWNaAqFM

Her abilities as a demon allowed her to cure Tengen and his team after their fight against Daki and Gyutaro. If not for Nezuko's abilities to burn the poison coursing through their blood, the Demon Slayer Corps would have suffered a massive defeat that day.

