Demon Slayer fan's Gyokko cosplay is the creepiest thing on the internet today

The Demon Slayer community is well-known for cosplayers that are active on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, as well as on forums such as Reddit. One particular fan recently cosplayed as Gyokko, the Upper Moon 5 demon, who terrorized the Swordsmith Village in the manga.

This demon is one of the primary antagonists of the current season, and fans will watch Gyokko take on the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito. Aside from its impressive combat abilities, Gyokko is known for its creepy appearance and backstory. So, when this Demon Slayer fan cosplayed the Upper Moon 5, they were successful in bringing out the creepiness of the demon.

Disclaimer: The last section of the article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer fans react to the Gyokko cosplay

Fan recreates Gyokko's face and the results is scary (Image via Reddit user u/freakbassist_i6935)

The Redditor revealed under the subreddit of Kimetsu no Yaiba that the cosplayer is a professional makeup artist. As it happens, the final results were terrifying, but that is just an indication of how accurate the cosplay was.

Fan on Reddit terrified of the cosplay (Image via Reddit thread r/KimetsuNoYaiba)

The fanbase complimented the cosplayer by stating how scary and creepy it was. Careful attention was paid to the finer details as the kanji representing Gykko's rank was also recreated with a great deal of accuracy. The makeup paired with the creepy smile certainly fueled a few Redditors' nightmares.

Fan blames the cosplayer for the potential nightmares (Image via Reddit thread r/KimetsuNoYaiba)

One fan in particular went on to say that the cosplay was far creepier than the actual Upper Moon 5 itself. This is a demon that creates "art" with decapitated heads of fishes and human beings. For a fan to find the cosplay to be creepier than the actual demon itself is certainly a compliment of the highest order

Yet another fan complements the cosplayer for their efforts (Image via Reddit thread r/KimetsuNoYaiba)

Another aspect of the Demon Slayer cosplay that was done well were the hands. Fans know that the Upper Moon 5 has tiny hands sticking out of his face. As such, the cosplayer ensured that it was replicated and fans appreciated the attention given to such details.

Fan points out the tiny hands sticking out of the cosplayer's face (Image via Reddit thread r/KimetsuNoYaiba)

One of the comments on the Demon Slayer subreddit thread requested the makeup artist to cosplay Kokushibo, the Upper Moon 1 demon. He is an incredibly strong demon with long, flowy hair and has a total of six eyes. This kind of a challenge would be perfect for the makeup artist. While it would be difficult to bring out the essence of a demon like Kokushibo, members of the community trust the cosplayer's skills.

Fan requests for a Kokushibo cosplay (Image via Reddit thread r/KimetsuNoYaiba)

Gyokko is the Upper Moon 5 demon with water-based abilities. This demon will be taking on Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira. The demon has the ability to teleport to various vases placed on the battlefield. He also has the ability to transform to his true nature, giving him skin that is as tough as a diamond. This also drastically boosts his durability, speed and strength.

Additionally, his Blood Demon Art allows him to spawn 10,000 fishes that can eat human flesh until nothing but bones are left. Even if the fishes are cut by a sword, they leave a poisonous liquid behind before turning to dust. Suffice to say, he is a terrifying demon in the animanga series.

