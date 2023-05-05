Demon Slayer season 3: Genya's upcoming battle in episode 5 will highlight Gyomei's influence

Genya’s abilities in Demon Slayer had been a topic of mystery until the third season was released. We were introduced to this character for a brief period during the first season when the series showed all the survivors of the Final Selection. He was a bitter and angry individual who didn’t really show respect to those around him.

Fans were quick to judge this character. However, he has a rather sad backstory which was later explored in the manga chapters. His choice of weapon certainly shocked the entire fanbase. While every other demon hunter used a Nichirin blade, Genya used a combination of a double-barrel shotgun and a Nichirin Wakizashi.

The double-barrel shotgun utilized ammunition made from Scarlet Crimson Iron Sand and Scarlet Ore, which allowed him to kill demons effectively. While it might not seem like it, Genya has a rather strange connection to one of the Hashiras. The upcoming episode will give the fanbase a hint regarding this.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer: Genya’s connection to the Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima

Based on what has been shown in the manga, Gyomei Himejima is the strongest Hashira among the lot. He has incredible strength and endurance which has been showcased repeatedly during his fights against Upper Moon demons.

How has Gyomei influenced Genya Shinazugawa in the Demon Slayer series? Genya, when injured, will recite the Amida Sutra, which is considered an important chant in Buddhism, and is also one of the Pure Land’s three fundamental scriptures.

The Stone Hashira instructed Genya to do this, a technique that he referred to as Repetitive Action. There is a very specific reason why Gyomei asked Genya to practice this, even during combat.

One important thing about Genya is that he is incapable of utilizing Total Concentration Breathing. This technique is the average demon hunter’s bread and butter. However, Genya does not have the talent to master this technique. This is also the reason why Genya uses a Nichirin shotgun as opposed to a full-fledged Katana.

Gyomei was a monk and he is a religious person in the Demon Slayer series. When we see Genya recite the Admida Sutra, it is quite clear that he was trained by the Stone Hashira. Gyomei has also said “Praise to the Amida Buddha” which confirms the fact that he trained the rough and unpolished combatant who joined the Demon Slayer Corps.

This discussion gave rise to another question - is Genya Gyomei’s Tsuguko?

Demon Slayer: Did Genya receive the title of Tsuguko?

Before we get into that, it is important to note that Tsuguko and student are not interchangeable terms. Tsuguko is a title given to an extremely talented combatant who is assigned a Hashira as their mentor. Mitsuri Kanroji was Rengoku’s Tsuguko, while Kanao Tsuyuri was Shinobu Kocho’s Tsuguko.

Genya, however, was not Gyomei’s Tsuguko. The reason for this was Genya’s inability to use breathing techniques, which was considered a prerequisite to becoming a Tsuguko.

Despite not meeting the criteria, Gyomei took him under his wing and trained him. It was at this stage when the Stone Hashira taught the young demon hunter to use Repetitive Action.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

