Demon Slayer: Did Genya become Gyomei Himejima’s Tsugoku? Explained

In Demon Slayer: Kimetu no Yaiba, a Tsugoku is considered a proficient combatant who has shown excellence in honing their respective Breathing Style and has developed good leadership qualities. In Japanese, the precise meaning of the term Tsugoku is “successor.” More or less, the Tsugoku position acts as a wild card for the Hashira/Pillar position, which can only be obtained by a select few who have impressed the current Hashira.

Genya, the younger brother of the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa, is one of the most underrated characters in Demon Slayer. Despite his lack of aptitude and talent in Breathing Styles, he somehow managed to be trained under the Stone Hashira: Gyomei Himejima, the strongest Pillar in the corps. Being a disobedient and ill-tempered individual, Genya doesn’t cut to be a Tsugoku, but Gyomei still takes him under his tutelage.

Disclaimer: This article contains crucial anime and manga spoilers for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Genya has one of the praise-worthy character developments in Demon Slayer

Genya Shinazugawa @DemonEater__



"Yeah- understood, sir."



he bows



"Thank you so much! you have no idea how much this means to me."



the demon eater felt a bit of relief wash (+) 𝘈𝘯 𝘐𝘳𝘰𝘯 𝘞𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘕𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘍𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘴 @UNWAVERINGFLAME



Kyojuro was quick to reply, clearly eager to pass the knowledge he'd acquired over years of service down to a newblood like Genya.



--- "I could never deny a young corpsman looking to improve! If you wish to train with me, then I'd be more than happy to take you under my wing!"Kyojuro was quick to reply, clearly eager to pass the knowledge he'd acquired over years of service down to a newblood like Genya.--- twitter.com/DemonEater__/s… "I could never deny a young corpsman looking to improve! If you wish to train with me, then I'd be more than happy to take you under my wing!"Kyojuro was quick to reply, clearly eager to pass the knowledge he'd acquired over years of service down to a newblood like Genya.--- twitter.com/DemonEater__/s… Genya knew that training with a hashira wouldn't be easy. he expected only hardships but surely he's strong just enough to endure"Yeah- understood, sir."he bows"Thank you so much! you have no idea how much this means to me."the demon eater felt a bit of relief wash (+) twitter.com/UNWAVERINGFLAM… Genya knew that training with a hashira wouldn't be easy. he expected only hardships but surely he's strong just enough to endure"Yeah- understood, sir."he bows"Thank you so much! you have no idea how much this means to me."the demon eater felt a bit of relief wash (+) twitter.com/UNWAVERINGFLAM…

In the original manga of Koyoharu Gotouge, the term “Tsugoku” was first referenced in chapter 48, volume 6, where the Kakushi takes the permission of Shinobu Kocho’s Tsugoku, Kanao Tsuyuri to enter Butterfly Mansion. The protagonist of the series, Tanjiro Kamado, is the only Demon Slayer who was acknowledged worthy of being a Tsugoku by many Pillars, including Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui.

. @YTan9u Sad 3 a.m thoughts:

We will never be able to see kyoujuro training Tanjiro.

He told him to become his tsugoku... oh no Sad 3 a.m thoughts: We will never be able to see kyoujuro training Tanjiro.He told him to become his tsugoku... oh no https://t.co/xsLy0nbA9C

Genya Shinazugawa is one of the most unique Demon Slayers who managed to train under Gyomei Himejima's leadership. In the official data book of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, it has been revealed that Gyomei Himejima took Genya Shinajugawa as his stepson. Since the latter couldn’t use Breathing Styles, the former didn’t make him his Tsugoku. However, he still trained him regardless.

To compensate for Genya’s inability, Gyomei taught him Repetitive Action, an alternative technique used to reach the state of Total Concentration Breathing by opening all five senses.

Repetitive Action can only be used by raising the concentration level by remembering a moment of intense anger and pain, which Genya managed to learn in little to no time. Gyomei acts like a father figure to Genya and is very fond of him. Despite the latter’s reckless attitude, the former considers him a good kid.

The second Fanbook of Demon Slayer revealed that after Genya went out of control after eating a demon, Gyomei saved him. From then onwards, the former became a true disciple of the latter and followed him without defying his rules.

Although Genya is prone to throw fits by shouting “kya-kya” (a commonly used Japanese phrase used to express sudden physical pain) during his stressful training, Gyomei doesn’t get irritated. Instead, he simply watched over him by standing far away, giving him a moment to stand on his feet. Initially, Genya didn’t manage to become a Tsugoku, but in time, he developed a liking for the position.

In the Swordsmith Village arc, Genya became more cooperative after the battle with the Fourth Upper Moon Demon, Hantengu. While defeating the demon, Genya dropped his impertinence and worked alongside Tanjiro Kamado, Mitsuri Kanroji, and Nezuko Kamado.

𝑯𝑨𝒀𝑫𝑬𝑵𝑯𝑬𝑰𝑵🔁❌ @HaydenheinX buttelfly estate! genya AU thread.



instead of training with gyomei. genya accept he can't use breath, giveup on his dream and help shinobu in butterfly estate instead, he's the first male shinobu give a butterfly hairpin to. buttelfly estate! genya AU thread.instead of training with gyomei. genya accept he can't use breath, giveup on his dream and help shinobu in butterfly estate instead, he's the first male shinobu give a butterfly hairpin to. https://t.co/b9PejGyuxR

Apart from fulfilling his duties as a Demon Slayer, Genya awaits the day when he will make peace with his brother to reconcile the brotherly bond they had in their childhood. Genya is still ashamed of how he insulted his brother, who made a tough call by killing their demonized mother.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers for Chapter 207 are out now! Click here to read.

Poll : 0 votes