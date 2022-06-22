Why Tengen is obsessed with flamboyance and flashiness in Demon Slayer?

Tengen Uzui is the second Hashira in Demon Slayer, whose swordsmanship and Sound Breathing potential stunned the audience in the Entertainment District Arc. The epic clash between the Sound Hashira and Upper Rank 6, Gyutaro, will forever remain the most enthralling fight in the entirety of Demon Slayer.

Fans of Demon Slayer have noticed that Tengen is different from other Hashiras in the Demon Slayer Corps. He constantly boasts about flamboyance and living a flashy life, which might make him look like a self-obsessed person, but there is a reason behind this. It is not what one would expect.

Exploring Tengen’s obsession with being flamboyant in Demon Slayer

Tengen’s boisterous personality can’t be tolerable by many, like Zenitsu Agatsuma. However, some people really get dazzled by his charm and his appearance. Tengen is stated to be one of the best-looking characters in Demon Slayer, and fans love him for the way he is.

The Sound Hashira is highly obsessed with flamboyance, and in a way, it has become a catchphrase for him. Moreover, while confronting Tanjiro and his gang, Tengen proclaimed that he was the “God of Flashiness and Festivals.”

Although it is still unknown how Tengen was before developing this trait, it could be assumed that he was the total opposite of it. Tengen had banished himself to the depths of hell, as he was responsible for the death of two of his siblings. In episode 9 of Entertainment District Arc, it was shown that he is still mourning for all of his siblings and visiting their headstones.

Tengen didn’t kill his brothers purposely; he was tricked by his father and had his face covered while fighting his own siblings, like the rest of them. After getting to know the truth, he left his clan and Shinobi life to become a Demon Slayer. Tengen saw that there was no redemption for his actions, even though he hadn't done anything intentionally.

However, as a Hashira, he carried the goal of eliminating an Upper-Rank demon, which wouldn't be an easy job. After becoming a Hashira, Tengen knew that his life would come to an end one day, so he started living a flashy life and became the most flamboyant individual in the series.

His flashiness is a reminder that one day he is going to die, and that is why he started living life like there was no tomorrow.

Tengen is also aware of his bewitching looks, which he often uses as a means of persuasion, as seen in the Entertainment District Arc when he successfully made Tanjiro infiltrate House Kyogoku. Tengen demands everything to be flamboyant, be it the way a person talks, their fighting skills, or even if one is dying.

Tengen demanded that his mice/ninju must acquire flamboyant traits and has even set conditions where they should be self-obsessed like their master and should constantly flex their muscles. The ninju also wears their signature bandana embedded with crystals like their master to show their flashiness.

Behind his flamboyant facade, he deeply cares about his three wives, who mean the world to him. He even told his wives that they should consider themselves high-priority beings and value their lives above all others.

