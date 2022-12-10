Twitter goes berserk as Demon Slayer Season 3 trailer exceeds all expectations

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 3 is one of the most awaited sequels that fans have been eagerly waiting to be aired. After the second season finale, the third season was announced, which skyrocketed the enthusiasm of Demon Slayer fanatics. Today, the anime finally revealed the first trailer for the Swordsmith Village arc, which will be released on April 2023. The first episode will be an hour-long special.

On February 3, Ufotable will be going on a world tour where it will premiere the first episode of the Swordsmith Village arc after showcasing the last two episodes of the Entertainment District arc theatrically in over 80 countries. Follow along with this article to learn more about Demon Slayer season 3.

Demon Slayer season 3 trailer enthralls fans by giving a sneak peek at Muichiro’s Mist Breathing technique

The trailer was dropped after the special broadcast of the first episode of Mugen Train aired on Fuji TV, Akita TV, OHK Okayama, and other broadcasting channels in Japan. The video featured Tanjiro Kamado, Mitsuri Kanroji, Muichiro Tokito, Nezuko Kamado, and Genya Shinazugawa - characters who will play pivotal roles in the upcoming season.

Soon after the trailer was released and more details were disclosed, Demon Slayer fans flooded Twitter expressing their excitement and relief that the third installment would arrive earlier than expected. In the trailer, Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito showcased one of his Mist Breathing techniques which caused fans’ hearts to skip a beat.

Another important character is Genya Shinazugawa, who wasn't give much screen time in the previous two seasons of Demon Slayer. However, in the Swordsmith Village arc, he will be playing a significant role in accompanying his fellow Corps members in defeating vicious demons they will encounter.

After witnessing Tanjiro’s growth in the Entertainment District arc, where he pushed his limits far beyond by using Sun Breathing multiple times in a row, fans now have a lot of expectations from him in the upcoming sequel. As Inosuke and Zenitsu will be sitting out for the season, Tanjiro will take on his new mission with his new traveling companions, the short-tempered Genya, the aloof Muichiro, and the upbeat Mitsuri.

Demon Slayer- KNY Updates @kny_updates Season 3 of Demon Slayer will start broadcasting from April 2023.



Episode 1 is an hour long special.



Ufotable is going on a world tour. Episode 10 and 11 of the Red Light District Arc will be played along with episode 1 of Swordsmith Village Arc. Starting from 3rd February. Season 3 of Demon Slayer will start broadcasting from April 2023.Episode 1 is an hour long special.Ufotable is going on a world tour. Episode 10 and 11 of the Red Light District Arc will be played along with episode 1 of Swordsmith Village Arc. Starting from 3rd February. https://t.co/mE44FG8VgN

Aman🐺 @AmanAckerman Demon slayer season 3 trailer today Demon slayer season 3 trailer today https://t.co/JmP5h8UmCr

Das @ETHHICAL Demon slayer season 3 Demon slayer season 3 https://t.co/b3rXfJxJ3G

goopy goblin gamer brain @tiredemmarose DEMON SLAYER DEMON SLAYER DEMON SLAYER DEMON SLAYERRRRRR DEMON SLAYER DEMON SLAYER DEMON SLAYER DEMON SLAYERRRRRR https://t.co/C9PyLuNORu

Heated Haze 🎄❄️ @hazectrl I just love how these new first episodes of Demon Slayer are an hour. They need to keep that up I just love how these new first episodes of Demon Slayer are an hour. They need to keep that up https://t.co/VNLFhlgLbh

Additionally, from the looks of it, no changes have been made regarding the cast and the staff of the anime. With the trailer, fans expected more details to be revealed, such as the character designs of the two primary antagonists of season 3, Hantengu and Gyokko, and their voice cast.

Regardless of the unrevealed details, fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are celebrating the announcement and looking forward to Tanjiro’s quest to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji and turn Nezuko back to human again. Tanjiro will be receiving his new katana straight from the birthplace of the Nichirin blades, Swordsmith Village, where he will encounter many people besides Haganezuka.

Poll : 0 votes