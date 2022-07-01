Demon Slayer: Why does Sanemi have so many scars

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, almost every Demon Slayer has gone through some of the worst moments of their lives. Whether it was while facing a powerful demon or undergoing gruesome training, they have faced some terrible things. As these swordsmen are neither invincible nor do they possess any regenerative abilities, they get wounded in battles and sometimes pretty severely.

However, out of all the Hashira in Demon Slayer, Sanemi Shinazugawa is shown to be the only individual with many scars on his body. This has raised several questions regarding his swordsmanship prowess.

As Sanemi is a Hashira, the answer would seem simple, but it isn’t. Let's take a look at why he has so many scars.

Exploring why Sanemi has more scars than the rest of the Hashira in Demon Slayer

The actual reason behind Sanemi’s scars is buried way in the past, which even his own brother Genya Shinazugawa is unaware of.

Although there are many scars on his body, only two of them are regarded to be prominent, which are on his face. Sanemi had two large scars on his face that he got at the hands of his demon-turned mother. The scars he got from his mother also made him colorblind in his right eye.

Sanemi would have died if it wasn’t for his unique Marechi Blood that disoriented his mother’s senses, giving the former an opening to cut her down. Genya found his brother holding a knife while their mother was lying in her own pool of blood. Genya assumed the demon to be a wolf, which is why he accused his brother of killing their mother.

Sanemi never tried to defend himself by revealing the truth. Yet, somehow Genya found out the truth and was deeply saddened by how he berated his brother, who saved his life. Later, Genya joined the Demon Slayer Corps to walk the path of redemption and also in hopes of apologizing to his brother for his actions.

Sanemi didn’t join the Demon Slayer Corps after defecting from his home in an instant. He did so as would to hunt demons all on his own, without the proper knowledge of who the Demon Slayers are and what the Nichirin Blades are. With his suicidal devotion and arming himself with an arsenal of weapons, Sanemi fought countless demons at night time.

Moreover, unlike plainly executing the demons, Sanemi would incapacitate them and hang them until daybreak, and he still does that. Not much is known about Sanemi’s past. However, by looking at how he used to care for his six siblings and his mother, it is apparent that he was the most kind-hearted person.

Sanemi not only witnessed his five siblings slaughtered by his mother but also killed the latter so that she could not hurt Genya. This took a heavy toll on Sanemi and turned him into a cold-hearted person with immense hatred for demons. This is why he enjoyed torturing Nezuko by stabbing her with his sword.

The rest of the scars on Sanemi’s body represent the number of reckless battles he’s been through. Moreover, Sanemi is aware of his Marechi blood, which he uses to intoxicate the demons by making cuts to his body as he did with Nezuko.

Sanemi doesn’t care about his life as all he wants is to wreak havoc on the demon-kind and eradicate all of them from the face of the earth.

