Why is Marechi Blood different from Normal Blood in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba features a lot of unique characters with exceptional capabilities. Although demons possess a plethora of tricks within their sleeves, demon slayers are not behind either.

Like Shinobu can imbue her Nichirin blade with Wisteria Poison, Tengen Uzui can use bombs in conjunction with his swordsmanship, and Obanai utilizes his pet snake Kaburamaru's ability in combat. While such abilities have been developed by these incredible swordsmen, there are some unique feats that only just a few are born with.

The Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa is the only individual in the Demon Slayer Corps whose veins flow with a peculiar blood type, which might be ordinary for humans, but demons yearn for it.

What is Marechi Blood in Demon Slayer?

Everything in this world is distinguished from standard to extravagant. Correspondingly, in Demon Slayer, there are two types of blood, the normal ones and then the Marechi Blood. Only two characters in the entirety of the anime possess such unique blood and those are Kiyoshi and Sanemi Shinazugawa.

nntheblog.com/shoichi-demon-… In Demon Slayer, Shoichi is an innocent boy who was rescued by Tanjiro Kamado and Zenitsu Agatsuma as they came to him to assist his older brother Kiyoshi who was trapped in his home in the Drum House. There is also one younger sister named Teruko. In Demon Slayer, Shoichi is an innocent boy who was rescued by Tanjiro Kamado and Zenitsu Agatsuma as they came to him to assist his older brother Kiyoshi who was trapped in his home in the Drum House. There is also one younger sister named Teruko.nntheblog.com/shoichi-demon-… https://t.co/xtreWUjcPc

Kiyoshi is a young boy who was seen in the Tsuzumi Manion Arc being abducted by demons for his rare blood type. Moreover, Kiyoshi is just an ordinary kid who appeared for an episode and held no major significance to the storyline.

Whilst Sanemi is a Pillar in the Demon Slayer Corps, who utilizes his unique feat in conjunction with his combat abilities if needed.

In a nutshell, Marechi blood is like a dessert to demons as it holds all the properties that make it a super rare delicacy for these vicious creatures. This blood has that intoxicating element to it which makes the demons go crazy over it.

Even in a blistering battle against a swordsman, a small whiff of this blood could make the demon lose its focus and disrupt its combat abilities.

mazyns⛩️🍜 @SenzuAddict Sanemi is a Marechi, which means his blood is rare and particularly appetizing for demons. However his blood can intoxicate demons and disrupt their senses and movement speed. Sanemi is a Marechi, which means his blood is rare and particularly appetizing for demons. However his blood can intoxicate demons and disrupt their senses and movement speed. https://t.co/435YSRyuCd

The Marechi blood could even interfere with the senses of the likes of Upper-Rank demons who are well adept at combining their physical prowess and battle intellect. Even the Upper-Rank One, Kokushibo, who is considered to be second to Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji couldn’t manage to handle its effects.

However, the Marechi blood has no effect on Muzan Kibutsuji as being the progenitor of all the demons, he possesses a high tolerance level that can resist even an advanced version of it. Nezuko is the only demon who has managed to resist the poison.

kir @ missing sonic hours @teteeren Sanemi has Marechi blood, a rare blood that could intoxicate any demon. You can see she was drooling, yet she tried her best to resist the blood. This scene is nothing but to show how strong-willed Tamado Nezuko is. Sanemi has Marechi blood, a rare blood that could intoxicate any demon. You can see she was drooling, yet she tried her best to resist the blood. This scene is nothing but to show how strong-willed Tamado Nezuko is. https://t.co/5BJdzNDLJp

When Sanemi Shinazugawa wanted to test Nezuko's determination with his rare blood, her demonic instincts were knocking at the door to devour the former. However, her conviction and willpower didn’t let her hurt any humans.

Her resoluteness is even further strengthened by Sakonji Urokodaki’s Hypnotic suggestion planted within Nezuko, where she visualizes every person she encounters as her family.

