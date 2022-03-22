9 Hashiras in Demon Slayer, ranked based on their likeability

All the 9 Hashiras of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba possess exceptional prowess in swordsmanship. They are also well-versed in devising the best possible outcome in combat with their tactical intelligence.

One thing that all Hashiras share in common is that they prioritize the rules of the Demon Slayer Corps over everything and have a nigh pragmatic approach in life. With their unprecedented skills and unique personalities, each Hashira stole the hearts of their fans. This article will list down the nine Hashiras of Demon Slayer based on their likeability.

Demon Slayer’s 9 Hashiras ranked based on likeability

9) Sanemi Shinazugawa

The Wind Pillar of the Demon Slayer Corps has a strong animosity towards demonkind and he loves to drown and suffocate them. His behavior is straightforward and reckless as seen in the anime where he stabbed Nezuko Kamado through the box.

He was so persistent about persuading others and Kagaya Ubuyashiki that he slashed his arm to bait Nezuko with his rare blood. As Nezuko is the most cherished and adorable character in the series, Sanemi stabbing her was not a wise choice and that’s why he took the last seat.

8) Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima is the strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer. Despite having an appearance like a fierce giant, he may give the wrong ideas about his personality. In reality, he is the most humble person who is quite sensitive and speaks in a gentle tone like an angel.

He is too emotional when it comes to witnessing a situation where someone around him is suffering. However, apart from his gentle giant embodiment, he doesn’t contribute much in the likable section.

7) Obanai Iguro

Obanai strongly believes in the laws made by the Demon Slayer Corps and detests those who break them. He has unrealistic expectations from his fellow demon slayers.

As seen in the aftermath of the Entertainment District arc, where Obanai asked Tengen about his status of re-joining the Corps, whilst the latter was suffering from heavy wounds.

Obanai might be cold and harsh towards others but in front of Mitsuri, he becomes a totally different person. He feels that he is unworthy of her because of his horrible past where he considers himself impure.

6) Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro is an exceptionally talented swordsman who quickly rose to the rank of Hashira at a very young age. However, being a prominent demon slayer, he is an airhead who wanders and dwells within his own thoughts constantly.

He tends to operate on logic alone and never lets his emotions become a hindrance for him.

His current disposition is not always the same, as in the past, he was a jovial and sociable individual. The death of his twin brother at the hands of a demon took a heavy toll on him. This event caused him to lose his memories whilst carrying an everpresent rage within him.

However, his constant interactions with Tanjiro awakened his real side, where he became more empathetic and confident like he was before.

5) Tengen Uzui

The flamboyant god of flashiness initially came up as a rude individual. However, as the story progressed, fans got to see him as a caring and benevolent person hiding behind a flamboyant façade. Tengen respects his three wives and prioritizes their lives before him and everybody else in the world.

He possesses an indomitable will, which he displayed while fighting Gyutaro. Losing an arm on top of being severely poisoned by the demon didn’t stop him from fulfilling his duty as a demon slayer.

In the aftermath of the Entertainment District arc, he becomes friendlier towards the trio: Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke which made him more likable.

4) Mitsuri Kanroji

Initially, she joined the Demon Slayer Corps to find herself a suitable husband who would be stronger and more intelligent than her. Mitsuri likes to compliment others inside her head because she is shy and easily gets flustered.

While Mitsuri is kind and caring towards humans, she becomes a ruthless and unstoppable force when it comes to protecting others from demons.

Mitsuri, being the Hashira of Love, is compassionate and emotional towards others and can’t stand silence if someone is suffering in front of her. Fans just love Mitsuri for her adorable aspects and benevolence.

3) Giyu Tomioka

Giyu suffers from an inferiority complex and has trouble interacting with others. He limited his speech due to the fact and often keeps to himself. The most notable fact about him is the unbothered expression that he carries all the time.

Like other Hashiras, Giyu strongly abides by the rules of the Demon Slayer Corps, but after saving Nezuko from Shinobu, he broke his own principles. Fans loved Giyu’s innocence when he straightaway declined Shinobu’s rumor that everyone hated him.

He won the hearts of every fan when he vowed to disembowel himself if Nezuko ever eats a human.

2) Kyojuro Rengoku

During his fight with the Upper-Rank Three, Kyojuro gave an enthralling performance which eventually led to him giving goosebumps to every Demon Slayer fan. He was the most courageous demon slayer who, despite facing imminent death, stood strong, asserting his indomitable will.

It was disheartening to watch the majestic Flame Hashira die in battle. Even in his last moments, he showed deep concern towards his father, who never really cared about him, by telling him to take care of his body.

His bravery as well as his peculiar enthusiasm and loud disposition makes him one of the most likable Hashira in Demon Slayer.

1) Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu used to be a harsh and blunt individual when she was younger and also carried an uncomplicated demeanor. However, later she became more cheerful and bright towards others which turned out to be a façade as she carries an omnipresent rage like Muichiro Tokito against the demon who killed her sister.

Shinobu liked teasing Giyu Tomioka as she made the latter believe that he is hated by everyone in the Demon Slayer Corps. Shinobu would have killed Nezuko if it wasn’t for Giyu's intervention.

In the aftermath of Mount Natagumo Arc, after learning of Kamado Siblings’ situation, she becomes more compassionate towards them.

With her jovial and concerned attributes, as well as her “Moshi Mosh,” It is no wonder that Shinobu is the most liked Hashira in Demon Slayer.

