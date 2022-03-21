Will Demon Slayer Season 3 set up the Final Mission arc

Demon Slayer Season 3 has entered the production stage, and this announcement created a good amount of hype for its release. Both anime-only and manga readers are excited for the upcoming season for various reasons, but mainly because two new Hashiras will take the spotlight in the upcoming arc.

Manga readers believe that the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc is one of the best story arcs in the series, since it has a ton of action and a decent amount of plot development as well. Some manga readers are trying to understand whether or not the third season of Demon Slayer will set up its final mission.

Demon Slayer: Will the third season set up the Final Battle arc of the series ?

Since the manga has been completed, fans are in a position to be able to guess how much content will fit into the season and therefore, get a rough understanding of the show’s future. The Swordsmith Village arc only has enough content for 12 to 13 episodes. Thus, the show will also be able to include the Hashira Training arc.

In the Hashira training arc, members of the Demon Slayer Corps will undergo a series of brutal training routines that will be monitored by the Hashiras. Each Hashira will be responsible for one aspect of their overall training, which will play an important role, since they will be engaging with some of the toughest demons in the series.

Though it hasn't been confirmed whether the third season of Demon Slayer will set up the final arc, signs point towards the aforementioned claim. The Final Battle arc is further split into two parts: the Infinity Castle arc and the Sunrise Countdown arc. These two arcs will most likely fit into the fourth and final season of the series.

Hence, it is highly likely that the third season of the series will contain both the Swordsmith Village arc and the Hashira Training, which will set up the final mission that members of the Demon Slayer Corps and the Hashiras will embark on.

However, since none of the aforementioned information has been confirmed by Ufotable, one must take this with a pinch of salt.

Fans of the series await further information with respect to the third and fourth season of the anime adaptation.

Edited by Saman