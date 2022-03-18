How many more seasons of Demon Slayer can be expected?

There is no doubt that Demon Slayer is one of the highest trending and popular shonen animanga series. Fans are hyped as the series recently announced that the third season had entered the production stage.

Manga fans were quick to engage in a discussion about how many seasons the series will have. Since the third season has been confirmed, one thing is clear: the upcoming season will begin by adapting the Swordsmith Village arc, considered one of the best in the series.

Note: This article is speculative, and fans can await further announcements from the series.

Predicting the number of seasons in ‘Demon Slayer’

The manga series has concluded, so fans can analyze the number of chapters in each arc and the chapters in past arcs adapted into the anime. This gives a rough idea of what they can expect in the next few years and how the series plans on adapting it.

The upcoming season will start with the Swordsmith Village arc. In terms of length, it is comparable to the Entertainment District arc, and it will have a ton of action against two strong Upper Moon demons.

The upcoming arc might be concluded in about 12-13 episodes and extended by an episode or two if they decided to emphasize certain scenes.

But apart from that, the next arc, which is the Hashira Training arc, should mark the end of the third season of Demon Slayer. The series will most likely have four seasons since the last and final season might adapt the Final Battle arc.

This arc can further be split into two parts: the Infinity Castle arc and the Sunrise Countdown arc.

The Final Battle arc has about 68 chapters that need to be adapted, meaning it will take about 26-27 episodes to adapt all of the chapters. The first season adapted six arcs, and all of them together had about 52 chapters.

The first season took about 26 episodes to cover 52 chapters. It’s doubtful that Demon Slayer will have a fifth season since the series hasn’t included any filler episodes so far.

