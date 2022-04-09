What makes Gyomei Himejima the strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer Corps

Gyomei Himejima is a highly-popular character among the Demon Slayer fanbase. Those who have read the entire manga series know his true potential and strength.

There is no doubt that this character is the strongest member of that particular generation in the Demon Slayer Corps.

However, some fans who haven’t read the manga series are wondering about his strength and natural talent. Here’s a closer look at him to understand what truly makes him the strongest member of the organization.

Demon Slayer: Why Gyomei is the strongest demon hunter of that generation

So far, Gyomei hasn’t received any screen time for the fans to judge his overall fighting abilities. But, we get a glimpse of his true strength during the Hashira Training arc, when he moves a boulder through a town and is sitting under a waterfall that could cause a ton of damage to someone’s body owing to the height and the speed.

shi @gojoism KNY RANKING RESULTS



#20 Gyomei Himejima - 11 votes KNY RANKING RESULTS #20 Gyomei Himejima - 11 votes https://t.co/Mlhisc8mfr

Looking into his past, we can deduce that he was naturally strong despite having a frail body and being blind. He was taking care of nine children inside a temple, and one of them ran out of the compound and encountered a demon.

That demon caused a ton of trouble, and Gyomei could save one out of the nine kids.

He wasn’t a part of the Demon Slayer Corps and didn’t have a Nichirin blade in his possession. Despite his frail body, he could physically beat the demon for multiple hours using his bare fists until the sunlight killed the monster.

Gyomei’s strength before he was a member of the organization (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

Once he was recruited into the organization, Gyomei spent all his time perfecting his skill and training his body beyond limits. He was so strong that the Upper Moon 1 considered him the most potent fighter he faced in centuries.

Kokushibo also acknowledged that Gyomei took the human body and refined it to the limits. The latter was so strong that not only was he fighting the Upper Moon 1, but he also managed to save Sanemi on numerous occasions since he was fighting quite recklessly.

He also activated the Demon Slayer Mark and Transparent World, which shows just how strong he is.

Aizen_Itachi @Naruto_Itachi40 Kokushibo said Gyomei Himejima is the strongest Opponent was ever faced over of the last three hundred years Kokushibo said Gyomei Himejima is the strongest Opponent was ever faced over of the last three hundred years https://t.co/7EhTAffpmw

It’s clear that Gyomei, to a certain extent, was naturally inclined in combat because of his absurd strength despite his small frame. But, he also utilized his talent to its full potential due to his intense training.

