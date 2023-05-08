Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 preview shows Genya's radical transformation

Ufotable has finally updated the synopsis page for Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6, which is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 14, at 11 pm JST. The episode will be available to watch on Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX, BS15, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV, following which, it will be available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Mitsuri Kanroji helping out the swordsmiths in the village while Muichiro Tokito encountered Upper Moon 5 Gyokko near Haganezuka's shed. Elsewhere, Nezuko user Demon Blood Art to get Tanjiro's sword bright red, helping him slice off three demons' heads. That's when he found that Genya had decapitated the fourth demon using his demon-like form.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 preview hints at the secret behind Genya's form

Following the premiere of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5, the official Twitter handle of the anime revealed that the synopsis page for Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 had been updated. As per the updated synopsis page, the upcoming episode is set to be titled Aren't You Going to Become a Hashira?

The episode will most likely resume from right where the previous episode ended after Tanjiro managed to slice three of the demon's heads at the same time, and witnessed Genya Shinazugawa having decapitated the fourth one. However, the thing that shocked Tanjiro was Genya's form, which seemed similar to that of a demon, considering that his face had fang-like teeth and veins protruding all over.

This hinted that Genya had powers similar to that of a demon, thus Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 could reveal how he gained this form. In addition, fans can expect a flashback of his past, indicating the reason why he became a demon slayer, and why he aims to become a Hashira, as suggested by the episode's title.

The upcoming episode might feature Tanjiro and Genya teaming up together as they try to locate the main body of Hantengu to defeat the Upper Moon Four demon. However, it is yet to be seen if the demon has more forms in store. That being said, while Tanjiro's sword did turn bright red due to Nezuko's powers, its effects could die down given so much time has already passed, leaving the demon slayers to possibly have a tough time.

For now, fans will have to wait until Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 is released to find out more.

